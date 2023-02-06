Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Date: February 16, 2023

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: Arlington, VA

Presenter: Thomas Krywe, CFO

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/spir/2034430

Event: Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Date: February 22, 2023

Location: Miami, FL

Presenter: Thomas Krywe, CFO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire SPIR is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005602/en/