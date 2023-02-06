PrideStaff Houston (Northwest) Office Launches New Accounting and Financial Staffing Division

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its award-winning Houston (Northwest) office has added a PrideStaff Financial division to its existing operations.

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With economic uncertainty fueling a growing interest in qualified finance professionals, and 7% projected job growth in the accounting sector between 2020 and 2030, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their award-winning Houston (Northwest) office has added a PrideStaff Financial division to its existing operations.

A natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, the office's new division will specialize in accounting and financial staffing, offering expanded services for local companies seeking accounting, bookkeeping, and finance specialists. Owner/Strategic-Partner, Michael L. Troyer, will be heading PrideStaff Financial Houston (Northwest), assisted by Branch Manager, Amanda Hatch. Troyer, Hatch, and the team in northwest Houston look forward to providing specialized solutions to even more employers and professionals in the financial and executive search arena. "We are thrilled to add a new and valuable level of service to job seekers and employers in our local market," said Troyer. "In preparation, we've relocated to a larger facility and trained additional staff to service this business unit."

"We credit our growth and success over the last three years to the loyalty and dedication of our clients and employees. By increasing our service offerings with our PrideStaff Financial division, we look forward to continued success and many years of connecting top-level talent with our valued clients."

"PrideStaff Financial is a vital part of The PrideStaff Companies, allowing us to meet clients' growing finance and accounting staffing needs, despite fierce competition for scarce talent," stated Ashli Fernandez, VP of PrideStaff Financial. "Michael, Amanda, and their team will leverage their extensive professional networks and PrideStaff's national recruiting resources, to make swift and advantageous matches between talented job seekers and the employers who need them most."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff Financial provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. PrideStaff Financial was developed to meet the specific staffing needs and challenges associated with accounting and finance; from accounts payable and receivable staffing, to executive recruiting.

By investing in the client and talent experience, PrideStaff Financial has earned ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 10-Year Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least ten consecutive years. The 10-year Diamond Award is earned by fewer than .5% of all accounting and financial staffing firms in the US, placing PrideStaff Financial in a truly elite group of companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

