THE LAST DAYS CALENDAR: Understanding God's Appointed Times Last Days Calendar Banner

The Last Days Calendar is written to reach people with little or no Bible knowledge and to bring new insight about end time events to seasoned Bible students.

God’s “Appointed Times” are not just historic ceremonies, but prophetic declarations which encompass both the First Advent and the Second Coming.” — Steven L. Sherman

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better understand the Book of Revelation and the other prophetic verses of Scripture, it is necessary to interpret these passages within the context of historic Judaism and with the knowledge of The Festivals of the LORD. God’s “Appointed Times” are not just historic ceremonies, but prophetic declarations which encompass both the First Advent and the Second Coming. THE LAST DAYS CALENDAR: Understanding God’s Appointed Times is a “must” read.

The average person has scant knowledge of biblical terms and events. There are even those who attend church regularly who haven’t read the Bible in its entirety. The Last Days Calendar is written to reach people with little or no Bible knowledge as well as to bring new insight concerning end time events to seasoned Bible students.

The key that The Last Days Calendar utilizes to unlock an understanding of Bible prophecy, is the fact that all Old Testament Scripture proclaim Jesus Christ as the true Messiah sent to redeem the world. The author, a Jewish believer in Christ, examines New Testament prophecy through his understanding of the feasts, fasts, and festivals in the Old Testament. For over thirty-two years, author Steven Sherman has taught Bible studies and conducted seminars on the Hebrew festivals and biblical prophecy.

Just as the first coming of Jesus Christ to earth was promised in numerous places in the Old Testament, there are clear passages and allusions to the Second Coming of Christ. An understanding of the festivals found in the Old Testament with their frequent descriptions of the nature of Jesus Christ in His person, is therefore most valuable in comprehending Bible prophecy. For example, the traditional Jewish wedding ceremony is an illustration of Gods relationship to the church. Therefore, knowledge of Jewish betrothal and marriage customs is necessary to interpret the meaning of Christ’s wedding illustrations in its proper context.

Jesus Christ fulfilled the spring cycle of biblical festivals in His First Advent by instituting the New Covenant at the Passover; being entombed during the Feast of Unleavened Bread: resurrecting on the Festival of Firstfruits; and sending the promised Holy Spirit at Pentecost. Find out what the Bible reveals concerning Israel’s fall feasts and the Messiah’s Second Coming.

To order the "THE LAST DAYS CALENDAR: Understanding God's Appointed Times" use the following link:

https://redemption-press.com/product/the-last-days-calendar/