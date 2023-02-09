Daily Life and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams
Brilliant Aspects of the Life of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him)
— A paradigm for a perfect human being.
The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the highest example for humanity. He was the eminence of humanity in morals and habits. He presented humanity's best course of action in every sphere of life. From childhood to youth, youth to prophethood, and from prophethood to death, every moment of his life is worthy of imitation and obedience. Looking at every corner of his life, he is a shining example of truth, trust, honesty, loyalty, and piety. The world knows him as the last Messenger of Allah, Muhammad Mustafa (Peace be upon him).
Allah Almighty has sent the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) as an exemplary model and has instructed people to be themselves according to this model in every field of life, in every era, in every situation, and in worship, affairs, society, and habits as well as try to convince others to follow his example. This verse, "Indeed, there is a good example for you in the Messenger of Allah." That's what it means. As if the Messenger of Allah, may God bless him and grant him peace, his biography and blessed habits are a practical Quran.
Islam is a comprehensive religion, and the Prophet’s (peace be upon him) teachings and his life are a complete example, shedding light on every aspect of human life and providing guidance and solution to all the problems that human beings may face in their lives. Therefore, for humanity to flourish and prosper in the future and progress, it is inevitable to follow Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a paradigm for a perfect human being.
This book is written with all the facts mentioned above to provide a comprehensive collection of the Prophet’s daily life, habits, traits, dealings, and affairs. It sheds light on the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a father, brother, husband, and friend. It also tells the reader how the Prophet (peace be upon him) was as a trader, merchant, statesman, ruler, and politician. This book will provide better insight into the life of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and inspire people to follow in his footsteps in every aspect of life.
This book is available on Amazon, Audible & Google Play Books. The Bengali and Urdu version of this book is coming soon.
About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is an Author with 35 years of entrepreneurial skills as a Head in various fields. He has lived in the UK for over ten years.
The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the proper way of Islam and about Life after death. Some of his books are (Life after Death series) - Life in Heaven, and Life in Hell.
The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam. Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH), The Mighty People of Aad and Prophet Hud AS and The Miracles of All the Prophets - Adam to Muhammad (PBUH).
History has recorded the names of many outstanding women of different ages and countries. Some gained fame for their remarkable beauty or occupation of a throne.
The author has penned down some of The Most Honoured and Influential Ladies in History (The Most Honoured Lady Series).
Khadija, daughter of Khuwailid; Fatimah, daughter of Muhammad, Ayesha Siddiqa daughter of Abu Bakr Siddique, Asiyah wife of Pharaoh & Mary, daughter of Imran - These women are the most virtuous women of the women of Paradise. Their influence on the lives of other people can still be felt. It tells how they became the most revered, loved, and fascinated women worldwide. They are role models for any woman to follow.
He has documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), The Kingdom of Mu'awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A., The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur and The Kingdom of Moghuls.
The author believes in a balanced life and thus penned down his dimension about life in "Being Unconditional " (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life). The author also wrote a book on Women: What the women want in their Soulmates.
Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has written a remarkable book on the job hunt, i.e., The “Insider” Secrets to Landing Your Dream Job in Tech.
Audible, the amazon company, has named some of his books as best sellers, i.e., The Secret of the Holy Quran, A complete guide, mercy, and miracles for the whole of humankind irrespective of religion, Angels - The Creatures of Light, Jinn -The Creatures of Fire & Daily Life and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.
The author continues to pursue his effort professionally and work with his next assignment to heighten his creative mind. All these books are available online on Amazon and Audible.
