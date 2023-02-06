JRP Alumni Ashley Argota to Star in Upcoming Film "Don't Log Off"

John Robert Powers client Ashley Argota JRP Virtual- where the best get their start

Keep a lookout for actress Ashley Argota's starring role in the upcoming film "Don't Log Off".

John Robert Powers is to modeling what Cartier is to diamonds.” — LIFE Magazine, March 25th, 1946

ITASCA, IL, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JRP Virtual is proud to announce that client Ashley Argota has been cast in the upcoming feature film "Don't Log Off," directed by Garrett Baer.

Argota will star as the lead role of a teenage girl who is sucked into a mysterious, alternate reality when she logs onto an online game. As she navigates through the world and discovers the secrets it holds, she must fight to stay alive and uncover the truth.

Argota is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon's "True Jackson VP," and Disney XD's "Lab Rats" and "Lab Rats: Elite Force." She's also appeared in various films, including "The Fosters" and "Shake It Up."

John Robert Powers, an acting studio that has been helping aspiring actors and models hone their craft since 1923, is thrilled to see Argota take on this role. "We are so proud of Ashley and her success," said the studio's president, "She's an incredibly talented actress who has worked hard to get to this point in her Career"

In 2023, John Robert Powers will celebrate its 100th anniversary as one of the most renowned performing arts academies in the world. For a century, the academy has been dedicated to helping people discover and develop their talents, providing them with the skills to unlock their fullest potential. This legacy of empowerment continues to be upheld today, honoring the pioneering spirit of John Robert Powers.

For more information on how you can get started in your career as an actor with the help of JRP Virtual visit: https://www.jrpvirtual.com

