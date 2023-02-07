EDGE HOME FINANCE CHOOSES LENDINGPAD’S LOS

LendingPad helps us provide high-end technology to our Loan Officers and our support teams to help them grow their businesses and complete transactions faster.” — Chantel Hacker, President of Edge

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Home Finance is a true mortgage broker who has chosen LendingPad, a modern cloud-based loan origination system (LOS), making purchasing and refinancing a mortgage easier than ever before. LendingPad’s LOS stays ahead of the times with advanced technology, giving brokers like Edge Home Finance an advantage to stay competitive. LendingPad is disrupting the LOS market just as Edge Home Finance increases competition, keeping rates low for its customers. As experts in their field, both companies aim to stay true to their goal of continuing to save their customers time and money.

“We are actively expanding to all 50 states and new Loan Officers are joining daily. LendingPad helps us provide high-end technology to our Loan Officers and our support teams to help them grow their businesses and complete transactions faster,” said Chantel Hacker, Founder and President of Edge.

Mortgage Brokers are independent, trained professionals licensed to provide you with the best advice for your mortgage needs by comparing loan products among lenders and identifying the best funding option for mortgage financing. Edge Home Finance represents the customer, not the lender. Because they are not employees of a lending institution, Brokers are not limited in the products they can offer you thus setting Edge apart as a competitive and reliable source for mortgage lending along with the innovative technology LendingPad brings to support their mission.

“LendingPad is happy to be working with Edge Home Finance to make borrowers’ dream of homeownership a reality by adding an extra ‘edge’ with our cutting-edge technology.” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.



About Edge Home Finance

Edge Home Finance recently received the AIME National Broker Of The Year Award and is one of the largest and highest producing mortgage brokers in the country. Edge is a top partner with UWM, the nation's largest lender and over 80 other wholesale lenders encompassing everything from Conventional loans to Commercial Financing and SBA Loans which helps Originators be a great resource in their communities. Edge focuses on technology and the client experience and currently averages 13.8 calendar days to close on most transactions. Edge is a two-time Freddie Mac Rise Award winner who employs nearly 650 team members with over 500 quality, licensed Loan Officers with more joining each month. Edge Loan Officers are entrepreneurial minded and focus on serving their communities and educating their clients on the home buying process and helping their Realtor partners grow their businesses. Learn more at edgehomefinance.com.



About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.