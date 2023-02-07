SonoSim Launches Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment improves efficiency for ultrasound programs. Allows educators to maximize both time and learner success with rapid and accurate image evaluation and feedback. Ultrasound expert system-based AI

Ultrasound image review and feedback, the most time-consuming part of ultrasound training, is now automated for SonoSim clients.

SonoSim is a real force multiplier...If programs are struggling with the hurdles and time constraints of implementing a comprehensive ultrasound program, they need to look at this technology.” — Dr. Craig Goodmurphy, Penn State College of Medicine

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SonoSim, Inc., a healthcare technology and medical education company, today announced the commercial release of its Automated Image Assessment (AIA) feature, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This new feature saves instructors valuable time, standardizes ultrasound image review and feedback, and reduces subjectivity. This latest addition to the SonoSim ecosystem overcomes one of the last remaining barriers to ultrasound education and training."We are very excited to provide ultrasound educators with the ability to rapidly review and simultaneously assess the ultrasound competency of hundreds of learners across thousands of ultrasound images, using our Automated Image Assessment," said Nicole Durden, Chief Operating Officer at SonoSim. “Using SonoSim, instructors can feel confident not only in their learners' ability, and their own availability of time but also, that real-life sonography experts back the automatic evaluation of their students’ images.”Throughout 2022, SonoSim used feedback from the 2021 beta release of this expert system-based AI to enhance features, validate the platform, and expand its coverage to each of its foundational SonoSim Anatomy and Physiology modules."As a medical educator, SonoSim is a real force multiplier. It offers me the benefit of having a standardized patient library from which students see pathology, and gain ultrasound acquisition & interpretation skills, as well as develop their diagnostic thinking. Now, with AI support tools for automated image assessment, it saves me countless hours and frees up funds and time that would otherwise be spent on hiring or training more reviewers. The entire SonoSim ecosystem makes it an easy choice for anyone looking to add value to their ultrasound curriculum," adds Dr. Craig Goodmurphy, Ph.D., Professor and Director of Ultrasound Education, Penn State College of Medicine “If programs are struggling with the hurdles and time constraints of implementing a comprehensive ultrasound program , they need to look at this technology.”Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment is available now to all SonoSim members through the Performance Tracker feature, which comes standard with SonoSim Ultrasound Training contracts.About SonoSim, Inc.SonoSim is dedicated to transforming & improving the delivery of medical care through proven, inventive ultrasound education and training services. With its staff of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn and teach ultrasonography. Learn more at www.sonosim.com

The time-saving power of Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment, powered by AI