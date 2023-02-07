Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,644 in the last 365 days.

SonoSim Launches Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Ultrasound Training Tools and Resources

Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment improves efficiency for ultrasound programs.

Evaluate ultrasound image acquisition and interpretation

Allows educators to maximize both time and learner success with rapid and accurate image evaluation and feedback.

SonoSim Ultrasound Training Ecosystem

Ultrasound expert system-based AI

Ultrasound image review and feedback, the most time-consuming part of ultrasound training, is now automated for SonoSim clients.

SonoSim is a real force multiplier...If programs are struggling with the hurdles and time constraints of implementing a comprehensive ultrasound program, they need to look at this technology.”
— Dr. Craig Goodmurphy, Penn State College of Medicine
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonoSim, Inc., a healthcare technology and medical education company, today announced the commercial release of its Automated Image Assessment (AIA) feature, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This new feature saves instructors valuable time, standardizes ultrasound image review and feedback, and reduces subjectivity. This latest addition to the SonoSim ecosystem overcomes one of the last remaining barriers to ultrasound education and training.

"We are very excited to provide ultrasound educators with the ability to rapidly review and simultaneously assess the ultrasound competency of hundreds of learners across thousands of ultrasound images, using our Automated Image Assessment," said Nicole Durden, Chief Operating Officer at SonoSim. “Using SonoSim, instructors can feel confident not only in their learners' ability, and their own availability of time but also, that real-life sonography experts back the automatic evaluation of their students’ images.”

Throughout 2022, SonoSim used feedback from the 2021 beta release of this expert system-based AI to enhance features, validate the platform, and expand its coverage to each of its foundational SonoSim Anatomy and Physiology modules.

"As a medical educator, SonoSim is a real force multiplier. It offers me the benefit of having a standardized patient library from which students see pathology, and gain ultrasound acquisition & interpretation skills, as well as develop their diagnostic thinking. Now, with AI support tools for automated image assessment, it saves me countless hours and frees up funds and time that would otherwise be spent on hiring or training more reviewers. The entire SonoSim ecosystem makes it an easy choice for anyone looking to add value to their ultrasound curriculum," adds Dr. Craig Goodmurphy, Ph.D., Professor and Director of Ultrasound Education, Penn State College of Medicine “If programs are struggling with the hurdles and time constraints of implementing a comprehensive ultrasound program, they need to look at this technology.”

Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment is available now to all SonoSim members through the Performance Tracker feature, which comes standard with SonoSim Ultrasound Training contracts.

About SonoSim, Inc.
SonoSim is dedicated to transforming & improving the delivery of medical care through proven, inventive ultrasound education and training services. With its staff of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn and teach ultrasonography. Learn more at www.sonosim.com.

Logan Killion
SonoSim, Inc.
+1 323-473-3800
media@sonosim.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

The time-saving power of Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment, powered by AI

You just read:

SonoSim Launches Automated Ultrasound Image Assessment powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.