Actress & Award-winning Movie Producer Yuxin "Yoyo" Liu Announces Web3 Platform
The actress known for her role in the 2009 hit film "Mulan" prepares for the March 2023 launch of FOOTAGELOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known for her appearances in popular Chinese TV series like "Eternal Love," The Pillow Book," "Scarlet Heart;" and the famous Chinese movie "Mulan" (2009); International actress and movie producer, Yuxin "Yoyo" Liu is ready to expand her career in entertainment and film. One of China's most well-known actresses, Yoyo, will launch a Web3 platform geared towards elevating indie filmmakers this spring.
Scheduled to launch in Q2 2023, FOOTAGE will provide indie filmmakers and storytellers with career-based mentorship and access to resources to finance their motion picture projects. FOOTAGE is also developing NFTs that allows creators to make their film experiences more interactive and enhance audience engagement.
Her new platform enables filmmakers to fund and finance their movies easily, utilizing emerging technologies such as Non-Fungible Tokens and Cryptocurrency that allow creators to explore new ways of interacting with their audiences and creating new distribution channels to sell their movies or shows.
As the driving force behind footage and the Co-Founder of StarsCollective, Yoyo has worked in the film industry for 17 years, assembling the perfect resume that includes various cinematic productions, mentorship, and talent management. Yoyo's new FOOTAGE project will encompass her passion for film and entertainment. Currently located in Los Angeles, Yoyo is excited to be the first Chinese mainland actress working in the field of Web3 in addition to making a name for herself in Hollywood.
One of Yoyo's most notable achievements was her documentary film, "Wuhan! Wuhan," which depicts the personal accounts of five people caught up in the first wave of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in the city of Wuhan, China. The actress/producer was highly recognized for the film and has won multiple awards.
Yoyo was a member of the Jury Group at the Asian Film Festival 2021 and an Award Presenter at the Asian Film Festival 2022. She's also performed multiple times in the CMG Spring Festival Gala, the biggest gala in the Chinese new year. Invited to attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Yoyo's film Jamojaya, directed by Rich Brian, received a Stars Collective Imagination Award.
With the launch of FOOTAGE just months away, Yoyo looks forward to sharing her new platform with the world and empowering other women in Web3. For more information on Yuxin (Yoyo) Liu and FOOTAGE, visit the Starscollective website.
