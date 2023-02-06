New York SEO and Web Designer Relaunches with Big Discount

SEO & Web Design Consulting SEO Services Processes Chart Helping you to grow your business

SOUTH OZONE PARK, NEW YORK, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It will be business as usual for one of New York’s top SEOs and web designers, Mike Henderson, who became popular for his Local SEO services which took top placement across Google and Bing search engines.

Henderson, who is an experienced web designer and SEO Marketer, provided his services to the wider NY area including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. Sometime back, due to family restraints, he was obligated to reduce the service and spend more time caring for his family and Autistic son.

“Mike’s Back Online’

Last week the NY community triggered the good news, not only is Henderson back in business but he is offering huge discounts to old and new customers, who can once again benefit from the superior quality, security, and prompt delivery of services.

Services

Mike Henderson operates from his website https://www.goldmediaconsulting.com/ and provides the following services:

Website and SEO Consulting

Local SEO

Content Management

Website Design and Maintenance

WordPress setup and management

Website Virus removal, site relocation, and other technical fixes

Web Design and SEO for Non-profits

Google Local Business [GMB] Suspension Reinstatement

Digital Business Cards Supplier

A featured design with a well-defined display of former clients, Mike boasts a convincing portfolio with websites such as buyeyeglass.com or the renowned website tpcproductions.com. One of the best things about this service is the uniqueness of every website. No two sites look alike.

Want a fresh look? This is the ideal place. Your website will land a special place with every visitor.

Local SEO

Mike does a lot more than put you on the front page of Google. He makes sure that your website appears at the “top” of page one and also in the Local 3-Pack as well on Google Maps for the target keyword and in your business location.

Most of Mike’s clients are still enjoying Google’s top results. Give it a try, your website will get ranked and will be there to stay.

How to Contract Mike’s Services

You can visit Mike’s website at https://www.goldmediaconsulting.com/ or send him a nudge and he will be right with you. You can also call or text him [718-219-9733] or drop him an email. Whatever your need may be, get the best SEO and web design service out there, Call Mike Henderson today!