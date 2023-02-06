Bright Now! Dental Opens its First Office in Laveen, Arizona

Expanding Access to Convenient, Affordable Dental Care in AZ

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, today announced the grand opening of another affiliated Bright Now! Dental office, serving the community of Laveen, AZ.

Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a comfortable office, and full-service care at the new Laveen location. The newest Bright Now! Dental office provides full-service general dentistry, plus cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, clear aligners, and oral surgery. Located at 7625 S 59th Avenue, Suite 150, in Laveen, the office will be open on weekdays. Bright Now! Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Laveen office will offer a special $59 new patient package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300. Opening this new location helps Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups achieve their mission to provide "Smiles for Everyone®" by bringing affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.

Leading the clinical team in the new Bright Now! Dental office is Dr. Priya Venkata. Dr. Venkata is committed to providing a friendly and knowledgeable approach to patients so that they are happy with their smiles.

"I strive to treat everyone with the highest level of care and compassion and enjoy getting to know my patients on a personal level," explains Dr. Venkata. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Smile Brands to open this state-of-the-art facility and serve the community of Laveen."

Prospective patients can call the new Laveen Bright Now! Dental office at 623-777-5555. People can also schedule appointments online.

About Smile Brands Inc.

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, California. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

