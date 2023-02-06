Compression Sock Company, Comrad, Adds New Athletic Crew Style to Their Line

Compression sock company, Comrad is expanding their inventory of comfortable and stylish socks with the addition of their new athletic crew style.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/-- The experts at Comrad Socks have once again expanded their line of compression socks with another new and stylish design. Their new athletic crew compression socks were made with performance in mind. The material will keep your feet dry, cool, and comfortable while maintaining targeted support to prevent painful swelling and blisters for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet.

Comrad's compression socks and stockings are clinically proven to put a specific level of pressure on your legs. When the right amount of pressure is applied, your circulation will improve, allowing you to feel more energized while simultaneously minimizing the occurrence of varicose veins, blood clots, inflammation, swelling, and general discomfort. Having proper circulation in your lower extremities is essential for healthy blood flow throughout the entire body. When you use compression socks, the gentle pressure helps your arteries to relax which allows your blood vessels to work better.

While compression socks are not a new concept, Comrad has revolutionized the industry with their comfortable and fashion forward designs. Comrad gave what once looked like hospital wear a stylish makeover with dozens of different designs and styles to choose from. Many people who have previously used compression socks recognize them to not only be unattractive, but also incredibly uncomfortable. Even though compression socks are supposed to relieve discomfort, the traditional varieties are often too tight. Comrad addressed this issue too with their innovative designs. And they are not only stylish and comfortable, they are also much cheaper.

The new athletic crew socks are specifically designed for running, cycling, and training. These socks will help athletes boost their performance and stabilize their muscles while also speeding up their recovery time. One reviewer claims "Hands down these are the most comfortable and elite running socks I've ever worn." Comrad's compression socks are a must-try for athletes or anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet.

About Comrad Socks: Comrad was created to find a solution to the typical ugly, expensive, and uncomfortable compression socks that are currently available. Comrad believes that the solution to aching, tired, and swollen feet shouldn't sacrifice comfort and style. They have been family-owned and operated for over 20 years and are highly conscious of their impact on the planet.

