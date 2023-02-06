Pinsa Love: Disrupting Frozen Pizza in DC
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinsa Love: Disrupting Frozen Pizza
Pinsa Love, the makers of authentic, hand-crafted Pinsas, is proud to announce that their frozen Pinsas are now available in over 100 supermarkets In the Washington DC metropolitan area.
Pinsa Love’s frozen Pinsas offer a one-of-a-kind Roman-style crust that is super light and airy. With its magical, cloud-like crust and premium toppings, customers can now get excited about frozen pizza (Pinsa) and even look forward to it.
“We are thrilled to bring our authentic Pinsas to the frozen aisle and allow customers to enjoy an learn about Pinsa,” said Jordan Fainberg, CEO of Pinsa Love. “We are committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and ensuring that every Pinsa is made with the same care and attention as if it were being served in a pizzeria in Italy.”
Pinsa, an ancient type of pizza from Rome, Italy, is made with a unique blend of flours and a slow-rising dough process (72 hours), resulting in a lighter and crispier crust. Baked twice in Italy, so when you bake your Pinsa at home it’s just like you are eating a Pinsa in Tuscany.
“Everything is handcrafted, so each Pinsa may look a bit different- but they all taste great,” says Fainberg.
For more information, please visit www.Pinsa.Love
Contact:
Jordan Fainberg, Pinsa Love
Jordan@Pinsa.Love
202-322-9296
About Pinsa Love:
Pinsa Love is a Washington, D.C.-based company that offers authentic, hand-crafted Pinsas made using an ancient Roman recipe. Part of the Union Kitchen accelerator, Pinsa Love was founded in 2021. The company’s mission is to bring the authentic dining experience of a pizzeria in Tuscany to customers’ homes through its delicious frozen Pinsas.
Jordan Fainberg
