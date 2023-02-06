IIROC Trading Halt - HITI.WT
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: High Tide Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: HITI.WT
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM
