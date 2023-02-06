ShipYourCarNow Promotes John Robertson to Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

ShipYourCarNow, a leading provider of automotive transportation, technology, and services, has announced the promotion of John Robertson to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. Robertson, who has over a decade of experience in the industry, was instrumental in the company's growth strategy as Executive Vice President.

“John has developed and executed an incredible growth strategy over his tenure and transitioning to this position is a natural extension of his capabilities”, said CEO Gavin Kesten.

The promotion of John Robertson reflects ShipYourCarNow's commitment to investing in its leaders and fostering an environment of growth and development. With over a decade of experience in the automotive transportation industry, John has a deep understanding of the market and the challenges faced by customers. In his previous role as Executive Vice President, he was instrumental in developing and executing the company's growth strategy.

As ShipYourCarNow continues to expand its reach and develop new technology solutions, the company's focus on delivering exceptional customer service remains a top priority. From its cutting-edge integration tools to its knowledgeable and dedicated team, ShipYourCarNow is committed to providing the best possible experience for its customers. The company's continued investment in technology, people, and processes will help it maintain its position as a leader in the automotive transportation industry and support its growth trajectory.

With John Robertson at the helm as Chief Revenue Officer, ShipYourCarNow is poised to take its business to new heights and continue to deliver the innovative solutions and exceptional service that its customers have come to expect. The company is excited to embark on this new chapter with John and is confident that his leadership and strategic vision will drive sustained growth and success.

ShipYourCarNow has continued to develop their technology solutions into several key markets previously underserved by a true auto shipping technology partner and now services a list of more than 400 active integration partners and growing. JR Comments, “I am excited about the additional responsibilities and look forward to adding to our staff, technology, and services offered as we look to future growth opportunities”.

About ShipYourCarNow

Since 2010, Ship Your Car Now has been providing North American and International shipping to the entire vehicle transportation industry from personally owned passenger vehicles to heavy equipment. We service dealers, auctions, fleet managers, and remarketing companies from coast to coast. Our technology, people, and processes have lifted us to the forefront of our industry. Our single-minded focus on the transportation of vehicles and equipment has allowed us to develop the technological tools capable of providing smart, efficient, seamless integration to our customers websites and business processes.

Visit www.shipyourcarnow.com for more information.

