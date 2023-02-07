Melospeech Earns Certified Autism Center Designation To Enhance Services

Melospeech Inc. Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Setting a New Standard in Orange County

Our programs go above and beyond to provide our partners with the best possible education and best practices to help enhance their skills.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melospeech Inc., a leading speech and language therapy provider in Costa Mesa, CA, has acquired the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) granted the accreditation, where therapists and support staff must complete position-specific autism training and certification programs.

"Melospeech Inc. strives to promote a safe, developmentally appropriate, child-centered atmosphere where children can master their communication skills through activities and topics that are meaningful to them. With the number of children diagnosed with autism on the rise, Melospeech Inc. wants to ensure that our staff is skilled and ready to help all families who come to us for care." Dr. Givona Sandiford, PhD., CCC-SLP BCTS CAS SHRM-CP ATACP, the owner of Melospeech, expressed her pride in this goal.

Melospeech Inc. offers a range of evidence-based interventions and supports to help autistic children and those with other developmental disorders. The approach includes play-based and routine-based interventions. These are delivered in the child's natural environment to promote the transfer of skills learned in therapy to real-world settings. The organization also offers Melodic-Based Communication Therapy (MBCT). This program utilizes the benefits of music to facilitate language development. Melospeech Inc. also advocates for strong parent and family involvement in therapy sessions. That helps create the most opportunities for growth and generalization of skills in the most natural way possible.

"Our programs go above and beyond to provide our partners with the best possible education and best practices to help enhance their skills. Our partners' commitment to becoming certified helps staff continue to offer the best possible service to all patients they work with daily," said Board Chairman Myron Pincomb.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES has also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com to provide free assistance for parents and features a list of certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Melospeech

Melospeech Inc provides skilled in-home or virtual speech therapy to young children in the Southern California region.