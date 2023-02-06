Auto Fraud Legal Center LLP Adds Longtime Federal Prosecutor Josh Green to Help Serve California Car Buyers
Leading CA Car Buyer's Law Firm, Auto Fraud Legal Center, adds 17-Year Federal Prosecutor, Josh Green, to its roster to fight for justice from predatory acts.
When I learned of the great work that the Auto Fraud Legal Center was doing for their clients who have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous car dealers, it felt like a natural transition.”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After serving as a federal prosecutor for more than seventeen years, attorney Josh Green has joined the Auto Fraud Legal Center, California’s leading auto fraud firm.
“It was not an easy decision to leave the U.S. Attorney’s Office” said Josh, “but when I learned of the great work that the Auto Fraud Legal Center was doing for their clients who have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous car dealers and who are often under-represented by the legal community, it felt like a natural transition.”
At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Josh served as the Chief of the Major Frauds and Public Corruption Section and Senior Litigation Counsel, so leading cases against those engaged in fraudulent, deceitful, and predatory practices is not new to him. Josh was also a frequent faculty member at the U.S. Department of Justice’s trial advocacy program for new federal prosecutors.
“I look forward to using my extensive experience in unraveling complex criminal schemes and trial expertise to help the firm’s clients,” said Josh.
Josh graduated from the George Washington University Law School in 2001. Following law school, Josh worked at a major law firm in Washington, DC, and then joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2005. Josh has been an adjunct professor at the California Western School of Law for more than a decade. Josh believes in giving back and is very active in his community, serving in the past as President of the Poway National Little League and as a Director of the Chaparral Elementary School Foundation. Josh is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of Albion College.
AFLC’s Managing Partner, Hawk Barry is very happy Josh decided to join the firm, stating, “Our firm’s mission is to help as many California car buyers as possible achieve justice after falling prey to the predatory acts of licensed car dealers, and Josh will serve an important role as a seasoned trial attorney as well as a tremendous asset in the training and development of our attorneys. With him on board, we are confident in our ability to grow and assist more aggrieved consumers.”
The Auto Fraud Legal Center LLP, based in San Diego, represents car buyers in actions against car dealers, lenders, and others, for fraud and deceitful practices under California’s consumer protection laws. The firm takes 100% of its cases on a contingency basis and has been the leader in the field of auto fraud cases, in both state and federal court, for more than 30 years.
