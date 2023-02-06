CBP and CBSA Implement NEXUS and FAST Processing in Houlton, Maine

HOULTON, Maine – Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the opening of a new NEXUS/Free and Secure Trade (FAST) Enrollment Center in Houlton, Maine. NEXUS and FAST applicants can schedule an interview for the Houlton Enrollment Center before its opening on February 10, 2023. CBP and CBSA Officers will work in conjunction to conduct joint interviews.

The center will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (EST). Applicants can schedule their interviews on CBP’s Trusted Traveler Portal. The opening of the Houlton Enrollment Center further enhances CBP’s and CBSA’s efforts to expand NEXUS/FAST capacity to enroll applicants.

Screenings are required for all applicants in Canada and the United States. Applicants must attend interviews with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency to complete the necessary processing.

Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact processing locations, hours of operation, and information on how to apply for or renew your membership.

