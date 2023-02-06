Submit Release
CourMed Launches Corporate Subscription Service for Busy Professionals in South Florida

The annual service, which costs $1,500 per professional, provides a convenient way for busy professionals to access quality healthcare and receive discounts

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CourMed Launches Corporate Subscription Service for Busy Professionals in South Florida. CourMed, the leading healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its new corporate subscription service for busy professionals in South Florida. The annual service, which costs $1,500 per professional, provides a convenient way for busy professionals to access quality healthcare and receive discounts on concierge services that are tax deductible.

The service is being piloted in South Florida and will be strategically scaled to gateway cities post-pilot. Corporations have begun to purchase the subscription as an executive perk for their employees, providing their top talent with the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to concierge healthcare and wellness services. The service offers a wide range of health and wellness benefits, including in-home healthcare provider (MD or NP) visits, teeth cleanings, vaccines, eye exams, phlebotomy, customized vitamins, regenerative therapies and access to prescription medications delivered to the customer’s door in all 50 states.

“At CourMed, we understand the importance of taking care of the health and well-being of our busy professional employees,” said Founder/CEO Derrick L. Miles, “Our new corporate subscription service provides corporations with a simple and convenient way to improve the health and well-being of their employees, and show them that they are valued.”

The service is available in South Florida and can be accessed by calling CourMed’s customer service center (833-CourMed). The company’s knowledgeable staff will assist busy professionals in scheduling appointments and accessing their health information. After paying the $1,500 service fee, busy professionals receive discounts on concierge services, including in-home and on-site visits by licensed healthcare professionals. The appointments are scheduled by CourMed concierges, who are available to answer any questions and ensure that busy professionals receive the care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

With the launch of this new service, CourMed is providing corporations with a new and innovative way to support the health and well-being of their employees in South Florida. The company is committed to improving the lives of busy professionals by making it easier for them to receive the care they need, wherever they are.

For more information about CourMed and its new corporate subscription health and wellness service for busy professionals, please visit CourMed.com.

About CourMed:
CourMed is a leading healthcare technology company that provides innovative concierge healthcare solutions to improve access and convenience. The company’s mission is to make healthcare accessible and convenient for everyone, and its new corporate subscription health and wellness service for busy professionals is the latest step in achieving that goal.

CourMed Concierge Health and Wellness

