VSSL Agency Pledges 1% of all Sales to Environmental Causes
VSSL Agency joins 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support organizations focused on the environment.
We started VSSL to do meaningful work for like-minded companies in a way that leaves the world better than we found it. Now through 1% for the Planet, we’re able to give back in a more impactful way.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSSL Agency, a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego, joins 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support organizations focused on the environment.
“We started VSSL so we could do meaningful work for like-minded companies. We wanted to do that in a way that left the world better than we found it,” said David Tillson, Principal at VSSL. “Now through 1% for the Planet, we’re able to give back in a more impactful way. Our crew will be working closely with local organizations to protect our oceans and beaches, and fund other environmental initiatives.”
VSSL has always had an interest in supporting local non-profits and giving back through volunteer opportunities and donations. In 2020, our employees created VSSL for Change, a grassroots program that enables employees to make positive change for the planet and those on it.
That focus on positive change is now supercharged. VSSL will continue to set the course for our clients, but now each client engagement will make a true impact on the planet. We are thrilled to be able to support these organizations.
"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome VSSL Agency to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.
By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved Environmental Partners around the globe. Environmental Partners are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of Environmental Partners worldwide are currently approved.
About VSSL Agency
VSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego with clients spanning multiple industries in B2B and the late-stage start-up space. We build brands, invent campaigns, and create websites for companies ready to invest in their current internet footprint—and expand their digital future.
About 1% for the Planet
1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support Environmental Partners through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.
Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved Environmental Partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and Environmental Partners working toward a better future for all.
