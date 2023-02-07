Zuri Group Acquires Advancement Technology Implementation Firm Joslyn Creative to Support Salesforce.com Based Services
Zuri Platform Services will provide technical services to implement and optimize Salesforce solutions for nonprofit and higher education organizations.
With its emphasis on Salesforce implementations, Zuri Platform Services will provide our clients with the best-in-class counsel, services, and support they have come to expect from Zuri Group.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuri Group LLC, the world’s leading advancement operations and technology services firm, announced today it has acquired the Colorado-based firm, Joslyn Creative. As a result of the acquisition, a new subsidiary company, Zuri Platform Services (ZPS), will be formed. ZPS will provide functional and technical business transformation services for clients looking to implement or optimize Salesforce.com-based solutions.
— John Murphy, CEO of Zuri Group
The acquisition expands Zuri Group’s interest and ability to support applications built for Salesforce.com. Zuri Group Founder and CEO John Murphy summarized the value proposition of this strategic acquisition stating, “Zuri Group’s clients are increasingly engaging us to solve their challenges using Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and other platforms. With its emphasis on Salesforce implementations, ZPS will provide our clients with the best-in-class counsel, services, and support they have come to expect from Zuri Group. We will continue to maintain our objective thought leadership and counsel in the advancement industry, and many clients have already engaged ZPS for these services. We expect to engage an increasing number of new ZPS clients this year and into the future.”
Zuri Platform Services will provide strategic, functional, and technical services for clients seeking to embrace Salesforce-based solutions in support of their ongoing fundraising operations. ZPS will draw on dozens of staff members with certifications in Salesforce, Tableau, PowerBI, project management, and other specialties. ZPS lead Ellen Rohwer Pappas, a long-time veteran of the fundraising technology industry who knows how to guide complex Salesforce implementations stated, “Advancement technology is a means to an end— raising more money and building better relationships— and our team has long enjoyed ensuring our clients achieve their transformation goals with Salesforce.”
About Zuri Group LLC: Zuri Group serves many of the world’s most successful fundraising organizations. Founded in 2007, Zuri Group’s 80-person team provides management consulting for organizations, functional consulting and services for operational optimization, and technical services for digital engagement and technology architecture and applications. John Murphy founded Zuri Group to serve the online philanthropy needs of our first clients: Heifer International, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and American Jewish Committee. Zuri Group still serves those clients and now counsels over 150 clients each year. In the last year alone, Zuri Group’s clients raised over $25 billion in philanthropic support. Visit ZuriGroup.com for details.
About Joslyn Creative, d.b.a Zuri Platform Services: Founded by industry and Salesforce expert Joanna Joslyn, and led by industry veteran Ellen Rohwer Pappas, ZPS specializes in end-to-end services for Salesforce or related platform solutions. ZPS team members have worked with many clients including Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, the University of Virginia, Texas A&M Foundation, Georgia State University, and others in the higher education, healthcare, and social good sector. ZPS is a Salesforce System Integrator.
John Murphy
Zuri Group
+1 866-941-9874
innovations@zurigroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn