SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water enters Southeast

Two women laying on the ground holding a can of SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

SUNBOY enters Georgia with Savannah Distributing Company

Category-defining spiked coconut water brand partners with Georgia’s Savannah Distributing Company in East Coast retail expansion.

We are thrilled to have such an innovative brand that resonates with consumers who are increasingly looking for more healthful and natural drink options.
— Henry Monsees, CEO of Savannah Distributing
NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading alcoholic coconut water producer, SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water, is joining with Georgia’s premier beer, wine and spirits wholesaler, Savannah Distributing Company, to debut the beverage in the Southeast region.

The partnership represents the first time the rapidly-growing SUNBOY brand, launched in 2021, will be available to retailers outside its home market of New York.

“We are excited to begin expanding into sunnier states on the East Coast,” says Yair Tygiel, co-founder of SUNBOY. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than the beloved Savannah Distributing Company to help bring SUNBOY to Georgia’s vibrant cities and beaches.”

“SUNBOY is at the forefront of the spiked coconut water category,” says Henry Monsees, Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Distributing. “We are thrilled to have such an innovative brand that resonates with consumers who are increasingly looking for more healthful and natural drink options.”

SUNBOY, currently sold at Whole Foods Market, FreshDirect, GoPuff and more, is actively adding chain and independent retail partners along the eastern seaboard. The drinks are also available for delivery to the majority of US states at drinksunboy.com.

Less than two years old, SUNBOY has defined a new category of better-for-you beverages as the world's first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water. Made with hydrating coconut water and real tropical fruit juices, the sparkling alcoholic drink offers all the fun and flavor of a beachside coconut cocktail in the convenience of a go-anywhere can. The beverage is available in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine varieties at 5% ABV.

SUNBOY is produced by the New York custom coconut company, CoCo & Co, which transformed the coconut into an experiential marketing tool for liquor clients including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. The SUNBOY brand builds on years of coconut mixology experience to offer a light and refreshing alternative to bloaty beer and bland hard seltzers.

At its core, SUNBOY is a team of coconut lovers with a huge advantage over competitors thanks to years of passionate experience with the unique tropical fruit. Founders Yair Tygiel and Luke McKenna have been sourcing and importing coconuts for cocktail service for almost a decade. SUNBOY is a natural evolution of that product, and the brand has more innovation in the pipeline.

To learn more about SUNBOY visit drinksunboy.com and follow along at @drinksunboy.

ABOUT SUNBOY SPIKED COCONUT WATER

Coconuts make people happy. That’s why founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel started sourcing and importing fresh coconuts for cocktail service almost a decade ago. A whimsical idea to throw illegal coconut parties from tropical bike carts on the Brooklyn Bridge has grown into a business that now produces quality canned cocktails made with hydrating coconut water and premium fruit juices. SUNBOY’s mission is simple: to spread joy with coconuts.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

- 5% ABV
- Hydrating coconut water
- Real fruit juices
- 0g added sugar
- Gluten-free
- Vegan

AWARDS

- Winner: Best New Beverage, Expo East NEXTY Awards
- Winner: Pitch Slam, Brewbound Live

SUNBOY
Spiked Coconut Water
