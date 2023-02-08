Nolan Financial Receives Annual SOC-1 Attestation with No Exceptions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolan Financial Group is proud to have received its annual SOC-1, Type 2 attestation with zero exceptions for the 2022 fiscal year.
The SOC-1, Type 2 audit is conducted annually by independent outside auditors and tests the effectiveness of Nolan Financial’s internal controls, processes, and risk assessments. The audit also includes external penetration testing of Nolan Financial’s network infrastructure as well as client and participant web interfaces. The SOC-1 audit results provide assurance to plan sponsors and their independent auditors of the effectiveness of Nolan Financial’s control environment and data security.
Receiving this attestation for 2022 makes seventeen consecutive years Nolan Financial has received it’s SOC-1, Type 2 attestation with no material exceptions. “It’s an incredible accomplishment to have seventeen consecutive SOC-1 reports with absolutely no material exceptions,” said Michael E. Nolan, President and CEO of Nolan Financial. “Nolan Financial is dedicated to providing best-in-class service to our clients and each year we devote considerable resources on reviewing and updating our processes, procedures, and security protocols. The results of our SOC-1 audits validate that Nolan Financial has implemented best practice controls that ensure the effectiveness of our data security measures and the accuracy of our financial reporting and plan administration services.”
About Nolan Financial
For more than thirty years, Nolan Financial has specialized in the custom design, enrollment, funding, and administration of non-qualified retirement plans for the benefit of the senior executives of mid to large size public, private and tax-exempt organizations. Nolan Financial Group is not affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. For more information about Nolan Financial, visit www.nolanfinancial.com.
Michael Nolan | Kenton Quick
Nolan Financial
+1 888-886-9128
