OrderEase Inc. Acquires Last Call Analytics to Enhance B2B Customer Solutions
Data driven decisions are they key to being strategic and successful, now sales organizations can leverage a solution both for ordering and analytics.
By combining our order automation solutions with Last Call Analytics powerful sales data reporting functionality, we will be able to deliver even more value to our customers.”BARRIE, ON, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrderEase Inc (“OrderEase”) a leading provider of B2B2C order automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of Last Call Analytics, a company who provides powerful analytics to support data-driven decision making for sales and operations teams. This acquisition will allow OrderEase to offer more comprehensive and valuable solutions to its B2B customers.
— Warren Patterson
"We are thrilled to add Last Call Analytics’ capabilities to our offerings," said Warren Patterson, CEO of OrderEase. "By combining our order automation solutions with Last Call Analytics powerful sales data reporting functionality, we will be able to deliver even more value to our customers. They can receive retail insights at the store level including sales by store, by category, by brand, but most importantly, industry data from within a vertical. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and delivering the best possible solutions to our customers. With the increased scale, resources, and expertise, we are confident that we will be able to drive growth and innovation for years to come."
The acquisition will have no impact on the day-to-day operations of Last Call Analytics, which will continue to operate under its own brand and with its existing management team and employees.
Matthew Bannister of Last Call Analytics stated, “they are thrilled to join the OrderEase team and take advantage of the natural synergies between the two software solutions”.
OrderEase has a long history of successful integrations and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition, along with continuing to provide the highest level of service and support.
About OrderEase: OrderEase is a leading provider of order automation solutions, helping customers streamline their operations and improve efficiency. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative and effective solutions to its customers.
About Last Call Analytics: Last Call Analytics is a provider of powerful analytics solutions, helping wholesale suppliers make data-driven decisions through valuable insights into product sales and market share allowing sales teams to strategically target sales growth opportunities.
