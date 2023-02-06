Submit Release
GRADD Announces Partnership with Volatus Aerospace as Official FAA Part 107 Drone Pilot Training Solutions Provider.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRADD, a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) training solutions and technology, today announced its partnership with Volatus Aerospace as their Official FAA Part 107 Drone Pilot training solutions provider.

GRADD will provide Volatus Aerospace with Part 107 training and UAS flight training solutions, which include detailed instructions on airspace regulations, flight operations, risk management, and other topics related to the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems. The GRADD training solutions include an advanced online learning management system (LMS) platform for clients to access course materials and assessment tools. Additionally, GRADD will create custom workshops tailored to Volatus Aerospace’s clients’ specific needs in order to ensure their UAS operations are compliant with all applicable FAA regulations. This partnership is expected to help Volatus Aerospace continue to increase customer success in the U.S. by providing the most up-to-date information on the latest federal aviation laws and regulations impacting UAS operations.

"We are proud to partner with Volatus Aerospace and support their commitment and dedication to safety and compliance in UAS operations," said Reza Karamooz, CEO of GRADD. "Our team of experienced instructors and our comprehensive UAS pilot training programs will provide Volatus Aerospace clients with the knowledge and skills they need to operate safely and effectively."

FAA Part 107 Certification is required for commercial UAS operations in the United States and the GRADD Professional Part 107 certification training program is highly regarded as one of the most advanced in the United States.

"At Volatus Aerospace, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of safety, regulatory, and operational training solutions for their UAS operations," said Jamie Reford, Director of Business Development & Training. "GRADD's expertise in UAS-related training will help us achieve this goal and ensure that our clients are provided with the best training solutions and are fully prepared for any UAS operations."

GRADD and Volatus Aerospace look forward to working together to provide their clients with the best possible training, equipment solutions and UAS services.

About GRADD
GRADD is a leading provider of UAS training and technology, offering Part 107 training courses and hands-on flight training. GRADD also provides UAS consulting services, and compliance auditing services. With a team of experienced instructors and UAS experts, and a commitment to continuous training and safety, GRADD is dedicated to providing organizations, government agencies and individual UAS pilots with the knowledge and skills they need to operate effectively and safely.

Contact Details: Reza Karamooz, +1 702-879-9100, reza@gradd.co
Company Websites: https://GRADD.co, https://Part107.Academy

About Volatus Aerospace
Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through our subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, we are introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

Contact Details: Abhinav Singhvi, +1 514-447-7986, abhinav.singhvi@volatusaerospace.com
Company Website: https://volatusaerospace.com

