The 2023 North Carolina Geographic Information Systems Conference is coming this March 8-10, 2023, with pre-conference workshops starting on March 7, 2023. We would love to have you publish this event as part of your newsletter. You can find information about the event below and at www.ncgisconference.com.

The NCGIS Conference has been held every two years since 1987 and offers opportunities for professionals and students of geographic information systems and computer mapping technology to network and learn about advancements and new applications for GIS software and to earn continuing education credits.

This year’s opening plenary address will be given by Bill Johnson, CarpeGeo Ambassador for Applied Geographics, Inc. The awards luncheon speaker this year is Joseph Kerski, PhD, Education Manager for Esri and writer of the GIS blog Spatial Reserves: A guide to public domain spatial data.

Pre-conference workshops will be presented by Carolina URISA. Exhibitors include Esri, Dewberry, Duncan-Parnell, ROK Technologies, Surdex, Sanborn and Timmons Group. A schedule of our presentations and a list of our exhibitors can be found on our website.

What: 2023 North Carolina Geographic Information Systems Conference

When: March 8-10, 2023

Where: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101

Details: This year topics will include:

· Improving local government service delivery for citizens

· Coastal resiliency planning due to sea level rise

· Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) data collection (i.e., drones)

· Addressing

· Remote sensing, machine learning and feature identification

· Internet of Things (IOT) technology

The conference also includes speakers, awards, vendors, a banquet luncheon and opportunities to earn continuing education credits and participation credits. N.C. Department of Information Technology Secretary Jim Weaver will be giving opening remarks on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, as part of the opening plenary session starting at 10 a.m.

The NC GIS Conference is sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Geographic Information & Analysis (CGIA), the N.C. Geographic Information Coordinating Council (GICC) and the Carolina Urban & Regional Information Systems Association (CURISA).