Buddy Punch Launches Revolutionary Payroll Software for Small Businesses
Streamline time tracking and payroll with an all-in-one solutionUNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy Punch, the leading provider of time-tracking software, has announced the release of its new payroll software designed specifically for small businesses. Buddy Punch Payroll offers a fully integrated and all-in-one solution that streamlines payroll and time-tracking processes, allowing small business owners to manage their payroll from anywhere, anytime.
The new software is easy to use and eliminates the need for third-party integration apps and solutions, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. With automatic payroll tax filings and payments, employees can access pay stubs, W2s or 1099 forms anytime through the employee self-service feature.
The employee self-service feature not only improves the employee experience but also helps reduce human resources admin emails and the workload for HR staff. Employees have the autonomy to manage their own details and access payroll information at any time, empowering them and giving them more control over their work hours and payroll requests.
With Direct Deposit, employees receive their pay straight into their bank accounts on payday, making the process quick and convenient. Automating payroll requests also means that employees and contractors no longer need to rely on management to complete their payroll requests, reducing the burden on HR staff and freeing up time for more important tasks.
Buddy Punch Payroll is compliant and hassle-free, providing peace of mind to small business owners. The software can handle complicated calculations, deposits and filings and keep track of changing local, state and federal tax laws. Tax filing is taken care of automatically, and taxes can be registered in all 50 states.
Buddy Punch Payroll offers a comprehensive solution that streamlines payroll and time-tracking processes, saving time and money for small businesses. The software is easy to set up and gives businesses the insights they need to manage their finances efficiently.
For more information and to start a free trial, visit buddypunch.com/payroll.
Media Relations
Buddy Punch
james@buddypunch.com