CoTec Funding Instalment Received

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. MKA (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 1st February 2022, Mkango has received the £452,500 from CoTec (C$729,839), being the final instalment under the £2,000,000 convertible loan agreement providing for a two-year, secured convertible loan from CoTec to Mkango (the "Convertible Loan") with 5% interest, convertible into Mkango shares at 27p each or, under certain condition, into shares of Mkango's subsidiary, Maginito Limited.



