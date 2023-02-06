SeatGeek Partners with Paciolan, the Largest Ticketing Company in College Athletics

As the Official Secondary Marketplace of Paciolan, SeatGeek expands its reach into college athletics and Paciolan-powered live entertainment venues

SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced an exclusive partnership with Paciolan, a leader in ticketing, fundraising and technology solutions for college athletics and live entertainment venues. SeatGeek's secondary ticketing services will be directly integrated with Paciolan's primary ticketing system with an expected start date in July 2023. The agreement extends SeatGeek's reach to include Paciolan collegiate and live events clients, who will use SeatGeek's API-driven technology to seamlessly deliver secondary tickets to fans across the country.

"Paciolan is thrilled to join forces with SeatGeek to offer teams and venues an integrated secondary ticketing solution that offers incredible customer service, marketing reach, rich data, and best-in-class mobile technology," said Kim Damron, president of Paciolan and president of digital & technology for parent company LEARFIELD. "We believe combining our deep expertise in primary ticketing along with SeatGeek's unmatched secondary market capabilities will drive innovative experiences for our clients and their fans."

As the Official Secondary Ticket Marketplace of Paciolan, fans will have an easy way to manage and sell their tickets by using SeatGeek's highly-rated mobile experience integrated with Paciolan's digital ticketing. Whether looking to sit on the 50-yard line, courtside, or the best seats in the house, fans can also easily browse events and compare ticket listings through SeatGeek's proprietary Deal Score™ technology.

"Paciolan's footprint and reputation in college sports and live entertainment is a perfect fit for us. College sports have quickly become the fastest growing and most dynamic sector in live entertainment, ready for innovation," said Russ D'Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek. "Working in lockstep with Paciolan, we'll seek to take advantage of that momentum and introduce new secondary ticketing software and analytics that will continue to improve the event day experience. We'll also engage with the largest – and most enthusiastic – fanbase in sports and entertainment, broadening SeatGeek's presence, from college students to proud alumni."

Participating teams and venues gain enhanced data and customer service tools. The integration provides real-time validation of resold mobile tickets along with pricing and sales data for each participating school and venue. Actionable data provides insights into market demand to inform teams of future fan-friendly pricing options.

Fans can take advantage of a variety of tools to price, list, and sell unused tickets. These tools allow fans to recoup their investment by reselling tickets to events or games they are unable to attend.

SeatGeek showed incredible success in 2022, announcing 16 new partnerships. These new partnerships bolstered SeatGeek's already impressive roster of clients across the NBA, NHL, NFL, English Premier League and more. They included the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, New Mexico United, NHL's Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United and Watford F.C. The company also announced renewals with Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and the New Orleans Saints.

This new relationship pairs two of the strongest names in event ticketing. Paciolan renewed over 30 partners and grew its roster with 12 new clients in 2022, adding to its impressive community of 160 college athletics clients and hundreds of live entertainment venues. Paciolan has the largest presence in college athletics ticketing, working with 80 percent of the Power Five conference schools.

ABOUT PACIOLAN

Paciolan, a LEARFIELD company, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics, and mobile solutions with over 40 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan's technology enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 160 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Utah Jazz and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

