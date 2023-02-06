Max Stock Announces its 2023 Annual General Meeting

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. MAXO (the "Company") announces that an annual general meeting of its shareholders will convene on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Israel time), at the offices of the Company's legal counsel – Herzog, Fox, Neeman & Co., at 6 Itzhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv, Israel. An adjourned meeting, if required, will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the same time and at the same place. The date of record for the meeting is Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The meeting's agenda and the proposed resolutions:

(1) Discussion on the Company's 2021 board report and financial statements

A discussion will be held on the Company's 2021 board report and financial statements published together with the Company's 2021 periodic report on March 23, 2022 (TASE Ref. No: 2022-01-028347). No vote will be held on this item.

(2) Reappointment of the auditor and authorizing the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees

It is proposed to reappoint Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditors until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees.

(3) Reappointment of directors (non-external directors) for an additional term of office

It is proposed to approve the reappointment of directors currently serving on the Company's board of directors and who are not external directors, as follows: Ms. Zehavit Cohen, Mr. Ori Max, Mr. Shay Aba, Ms. Limor Brik-Shay and Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director) for an additional term of service until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.

(4) Appointing a director (non-external director) to the Company's board of directors - Mr. Guy Gissin

It is proposed to approve the appointment of Mr. Guy Gissin to serve as one of the Company's directors (non-external director), commencing from the approval date of his appointment by the general meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice as well as the relevant voting card published on TASE can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/ . These documents include an overview of the voting instructions for the general meeting as well as provide the required disclosure of Mr. Gissin's professional qualifications.

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel.

