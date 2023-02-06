Gradient MSP CEO & Co-Founder Colin Knox named 2023 Channel Chief
CRN recognition honors leadership, knowledge, and influence in IT ChannelCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, released its annual list of Channel Chiefs for 2023 which included Gradient MSP CEO & Co-Founder Colin Knox.
“It’s an honor to be named a Channel Chief alongside so many amazing Channel leaders,” says Knox of the award. “The Channel has always welcomed me and my vision of the future, and I pride myself on giving back to MSPs through the work we do at Gradient.”
The award celebrates the many achievements of the serial entrepreneur and a year of growth and visibility for Gradient. The Synthesize platform was launched to support and improve back-office activities like billing reconciliation, and late in the year, launched an alert monitoring module. Under Knox’s leadership, the company was a regular participant in Channel conferences and events, taking home multiple awards for product, presentations, and innovation.
“Our team has done an amazing job to support my vision of what Gradient MSP can be, how we can help MSPs solve their toughest challenges, and I share this recognition with them.”
In the video below, Knox is interviewed by Andrea Ayala, Gradient MSP Director, Technology Alliances, about the award.
About CRN
CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis and insight online and in print. The CRN editorial staff provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need.
Our coverage can be found at CRN.com and in CRN magazine, which prints six times per year plus special issues.
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. meetgradient.com
For more information or to set up media interviews, please contact:
Marie Davis
Director, Digital Marketing
Gradient MSP
Marie.Davis@meetgradient.com
Marie Davis
Gradient MSP
+ +1 403 660 4657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Colin Knox - 2023 Channel Chief Interview with Andrea Ayala