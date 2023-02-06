NOAIC BALM OFFERS ULTIMATE SOOTHING FOR IRRITATED SKIN
Made with a unique blend of essential oils and organic ingredients, Noaic Balm has hit the market with tallow, a balm made of natural fats and minerals for skin
All three of my children had eczema pretty much since birth. It goes away during the summer but always comes back. Within days of using Noaic Balm, I saw definite improvement in their skin!”LANCASTER, PA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made with a unique blend of essential oils and organic ingredients, Noaic Balm has hit the market with their renowned product, tallow, a balm made of natural fats and minerals that works to feed users’ skin.
— Dana P, Customer
Noaic Balm is designed to provide immediate relief for dryness, itching, and redness. Its non-greasy formula is easily absorbed by the skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth and a great option for those suffering from eczema or other skin irritations. Noaic Balm is safe for all skin types, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to improve their skin's health and appearance.
“Tallow is something that has always fascinated me. I first made tallow balm in 2014 when I was pregnant with my second child to apply to my belly to reduce stretch marks, and loved the results – it was deeply penetrating moisture and I didn't get stretch marks like my first pregnancy. In 2021, I started using it again after making additional batches and experimenting with essential oils. This time, I used it on my face and began feeling an incredible softness that couldn't be caused by anything else. I thought more people really need to know about it,” said Founder and Owner, Grace Delp.
Try Noaic Balm today and experience the difference for yourself as many others have. Naoic Balm’s tallow products are available in four different varieties online at www.noaicbalm.com, including woods, vanilla, lightly lavender, and unscented. Order now on our website and enjoy the benefits of beautiful, healthy skin.
For additional questions and more information, visit our website online or contact us at hello@noaic.com.
