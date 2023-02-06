Guardian Digital Responds to Active Email Threats using Machine Learning, Open Source Intelligence Innovations
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital protects organizations against advanced and emerging attacks using a unique combination of technologies in 2023 and beyond with multi-layered open source security defenses and machine learning.
Guardian Digital, the open source cloud email security company, responds to the increase in today’s most advanced and prevalent threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) and supply chain attacks against small businesses with multiple leading-edge technologies designed by Guardian Digital to protect small businesses utilizing cloud email for their business operations.
With the accelerated adoption of Microsoft 365 for cloud email, so too has the level and sophistication of email fraud and supply chain attacks against small businesses. Guardian Digital’s unique combination of open source technologies and security innovations protect people from today’s most advanced persistent threats.
“Specialized attacks like BEC and spear-phishing are proliferating and require specialized countermeasures,” said Dave Wreski, Chief Executive Officer, at Guardian Digital. “We have engineered the next generation in threat protection technology using open source, including machine learning to detect threats before they reach your system, heuristics that analyze each message for anomalous patterns, and real-time checks of each message using OSINT from systems around the world.”
Guardian Digital open source intelligence innovations leverage analytics and machine learning to deliver the following benefits to small businesses:
* Gives security teams greater visibility, cybersecurity business insights
* Machine-learning technology detects and blocks threats in real time
* Real-time behavioral malware analysis using machine learning techniques evaluates the content for suspicious activity
* Open source cloud-based system simplifies deployment, greater security
* Advanced threat detection technology provides unmatched protection from email viruses and malicious code
Just as a credit score predicts the risk of loans or investments, Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security can forecast the security risk of visiting a website based on a risk score developed over a time period. Contextual analysis engine takes into account other data within the message, including any web links, to accurately predict whether an email is likely to be malicious based on its association with other URLs, attachments, and IPs contained within.
"Guardian Digital has become a valued partner of Commerce Bank due to their depth of security and continued dedication in assisting us to protect our business critical communications,” writes Jill Brungardt, Information Security Consultant, Commerce Bank.
Features and Benefits of an Open Source Model
Open Source was once a development model that was overlooked. However, today it is now accepted and respected internationally for the key benefits it offers businesses and consumers. This transparent, community-powered development model has the potential to benefit businesses and consumers across all industries, giving rise to some of the most effective and secure software, products, and solutions on the market.
One main advantage of open-source software is that it makes it easier to develop secure programs. Open-source code gives smaller development teams the resources to create large programs. Open-source libraries allow developers to add fundamental features to their programs without having to program them from scratch themselves. Furthermore, the fact that anyone can contribute to an open-source project helps to increase its security. Open-source code allows the public to update it, and oftentimes allows users to modify and distribute their own branch of a program.
Open development is based upon the principles of accessibility, community involvement and support - where code is freely available for review and use. This approach fosters passionate participation and rapid innovation. The result is software and technology that is fast, highly secure, intuitive and resilient. In this environment, products and programs based on open development are often superior to proprietary alternatives.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today’s and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
