President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on February 6.

The head of state said he was saddened and shocked by the news of massive casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

On his behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the families of the deceased, and the people of Turkiye. Azerbaijan's President wished the injured a speedy recovery.

According to the President of Azerbaijan, it is a great disaster, and Azerbaijan shares Turkiye’s sorrow. The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan and Turkey had always stood side by side.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude for the call and condolences.

The Azerbaijani leader stated that a 420-person rescue team had been dispatched to a brotherly nation on his orders and that they would immediately begin operations with their Turkish counterparts shortly after arrival to Turkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the relief goods would be sent to the brotherly country within a short period of time.

The Turkish President thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart and the people of Azerbaijan for their brotherly support.