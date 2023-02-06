MyTown Health Partners Acquires Total Family Medical
Total Family Medical Becomes the First Partner Practice to Join a High-Quality Network of Rural and Urban Healthcare Providers
What makes MyTown Health Partners unique is that we lead with a focus on the medically underserved community, whether it be rural, remote, or urban.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MyTown Health Partners (“MTHP”), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, has partnered with Total Family Medical, a leading Louisiana rural health clinic. This best-in-class healthcare management services organization represents leading specialists who focus on providing services to medically underserved populations throughout the United States.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners will identify and partner with leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their local markets. By joining MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments.
“Total Family Medical is pleased to partner with MyTown Health Partners. We are looking forward to working alongside their network and sharing best practices,” said Peggy Gautreau, CNM, Total Family Medical. “We at Total Family Medical serve our patients with compassion, strive for clinical excellence, and work to have a positive impact on the lives of people in our community. MyTown Health Partners aligns with our mission to provide the best rural care, and together we are creating a better future for our patients.”
MyTown Health Partners is bringing together national leaders in the rural and urban healthcare space with the common goal of providing accessible healthcare treatment to these medically underserved communities. The MTHP leadership team is led by Matthew Flynn, CEO. Flynn has spent more than 20 years in healthcare leadership and has assembled an experienced team of executives to scale this organization. Prior to MyTown Health Partners, Flynn served as COO and then President of Springstone, where he led the consistent growth in access to high-quality inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services.
“What makes MyTown Health Partners unique is that we lead with a focus on the medically underserved community, whether it be rural, remote, or urban. Our platform then provides clinicians with resources and a network of subject matter expertise to support them with their focus on clinical care. This focus on direct care, coupled with administrative resources and targeted investments, will drive the expansion of the scale and scope of our partners’ practices enabling them to serve even more patients,” said Matt Flynn, CEO, MyTown Health Partners. “Healthcare disparities are deeply rooted in economic, social, geographic, and health workforce factors. These disparities, particularly in the medically underserved communities we serve, limit access to high quality and outcome driven care that is close to home.”
If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Steve Milosevski at smilosevski@mytownhealthpartners.com
ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS
MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high quality, outcome driven care to historically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.
ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 9172135506
email us here