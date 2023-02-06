Stanislav Asset Management joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

[Stanislav Asset Management's] individualized approach to wealth management and understanding that each client’s financial needs and goals are uniquely their own make them a great fit for our firm.” — Paul Carlson, Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Stanislav Asset Management is partnering with their firm.

Paul Carlson, Co-Founder and Partner at Seventy2 Capital, stated “We are so excited to welcome Steve Stanislav and Janine Granados of Stanislav Asset Management to Seventy2 Capital. Their individualized approach to wealth management and understanding that each client’s financial needs and goals are uniquely their own make them a great fit for our firm, and we are thrilled to add another seasoned expert to our team.”

With thirty-six years of experience, Steve Stanislav began his career as a Financial Advisor at Dominick & Dominick in 1987. He then served as a Senior Vice President at Ferris, Baker Watts and UBS Financial Services, where he also held the responsibilities of being the Fixed Income and Lending Coordinator for the Rockville, Maryland branch. In 2008, he joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network as a Managing Principal and formed Stanislav Asset Management.

Janine Granados joins the Seventy2 Capital team as a Senior Wealth Associate. With over twenty years of experience in the wealth management industry, Janine has served as an Associate at Paine Webber, UBS, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

When asked about this move in his career, Steve stated “Merging with another practice within Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network is a great way to expand the resources and support available to my clients without worrying about any changes or delays in service. Additionally, this partnership enables me to take more of a ‘team approach’ when building solutions for my clients.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management firm committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Wealth Management Teams – High Net Worth in the United States (2022) and by the Washington Business Journal as a Great Place to Work (2020). Visit Seventy2 Capital.com.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

