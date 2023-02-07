Altezza Integrates Conversational AI into its CRM Solutions
UNITED ARABIAN EMIRATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch includes updates to Altezza CRM to help companies automate the entire customer lifecycle.
Altezza Creative Solutions, a full-stack software development company, announced an infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) across its advanced, easy-to-use CRM solutions.
The collection of updates is designed to make work easier, more productive, and more automated through AI that is natively built-in to AltezzaChat, and AltezzaSales.
The AI-powered features are aimed at helping agents improve response times and to increase productivity.
According to Gartner Inc., by 2026, conversational artificial intelligence (AI) deployments within contact centers will reduce agent labor costs by $80 billion. Worldwide end-user spending on conversational AI solutions is forecast to reach $1.99 billion in 2022.
The highlights from the Altezza’s Launch include:
Altezza CRM — Automated Customer Relationship Management
Built-in AI automates the processes by identifying and analyzing buying signals on the web and in applications. Now companies can have more personalized conversations with their customers and enable sales reps to focus on the most promising leads based on engagement data analysis & advanced lead scoring tools.
AltezzaChat — AI-powered Omnichannel Conversations
AI-powered auto responses solve customers’ issues and suggest tailored, intelligent information to agents while they respond to customers. These recommendations consider the user’s last message and the full context of the conversation.
Powered by AI algorithms, Altezza CRM can help companies efficiently identify and resolve customer issues/problems through natural conversation. These assistants free up customer support rep time for more critical and complex tasks.
About Altezza Creative Solutions
Altezza Creative Solutions develops advanced technology solutions from custom software development and artificial intelligence to augmented reality and intelligent automation.
To learn more about the company, visit www.altezzacreative.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
