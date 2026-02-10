Wolverhampton Digital Marketing Agency Supports Heath Town Charity with Professional Website for Vulnerable Communities

Midland Marketing provides pro bono web design services to Hope Community Project, strengthening digital access for families facing food poverty and isolation

WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midland Marketing, a Wolverhampton-based digital marketing agency, has announced it will provide a complete professional website redesign to Hope Community Project, a Heath Town charity that has served vulnerable and isolated residents for nearly four decades.The partnership addresses a growing challenge facing small charities across the United Kingdom. Research from the Charity Digital Skills Report indicates that 44 per cent of UK charities identify their website as their most critical digital tool, yet many lack the resources to develop an effective online presence. For community organisations like Hope Community Project, this digital gap can limit their ability to reach the very people who need their services most.Hope Community Project, established in 1985 by the Sisters of the Infant Jesus, operates from the heart of Heath Town, providing essential services including a community food pantry, family café, English language classes, and digital skills training. The registered charity supports some of Wolverhampton’s most isolated residents, offering a welcoming space where diversity is celebrated and no one is turned away.“We believe every charity deserves a professional digital presence, regardless of their budget,” said Kurt Whitlock, Digital Marketing Manager at Midland Marketing. “Hope Community Project does remarkable work supporting families through food poverty, social isolation, and language barriers. By providing our web design expertise, we can help them reach more people who need their services.”The new website will feature improved accessibility, mobile responsiveness, and clear pathways to the charity’s programmes, including their Breaking Bread Food Pantry and community café. Midland Marketing will also integrate a donations page into the website, making it easier for people to donate to Hope Community Project online. The agency will provide training to enable the charity’s team to manage and update the website independently.“For nearly forty years, Hope Community has been reaching out to people in Heath Town, listening to their stories and responding to their needs,” said a spokesperson for Hope Community Project. “A professional website will help us extend that reach, ensuring more families know about the support available to them.”Midland Marketing, established in 2021, has delivered over 250 digital projects for businesses across the United Kingdom. The agency’s community initiative reflects its founding principle that small organisations deserve the same quality of digital marketing support as larger enterprises.The collaboration demonstrates how local businesses can make meaningful contributions to their communities beyond traditional charitable giving. By applying professional skills to address genuine needs, partnerships of this nature create lasting value for community organisations with limited resources.About Midland MarketingMidland Marketing is a digital marketing and web design agency based in Wolverhampton, serving businesses across the United Kingdom. Services include search engine optimisation, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, branding, and bespoke website design. Founded in 2021, the agency has completed over 250 projects and maintains a strong reputation for transparent communication and measurable results. Midland Marketing is a certified Google Partner.For more information, visit: https://midlandmarketing.co.uk About Hope Community ProjectHope Community Project is a registered charity (No. 1139362) based in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, with over 38 years of experience serving the local community. Founded in 1985 by the Sisters of the Infant Jesus, the organisation provides essential services including a community food pantry, family café, English language classes, digital skills training, and family support programmes. Hope Community works to reduce social isolation, relieve food poverty, and build an integrated, cohesive community where every individual is valued.For more information, visit: https://hope-cp.org.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.