FABULOUS FANNY'S Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Eclectic Iconic Eyewear
Thirtieth Anniversary Season Introduces Collage of Six Sizzling Fabulous Fanny's Specs
Whether you #findyourfabulous in our East Village New York store or discover our designs in one of our independent eyewear partners, the last thing you'll ever be accused of is being unoriginal.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabulous Fanny's, the New York City institution renowned for its iconic eyewear, marks its 30th birthday with a stunning anniversary collection honoring the formidable faces of free-spirited artists, and film and music personalities shaping today’s fashion.
Picturing the past but with an eye towards the future, Fabulous Fanny's is a one-of-a-kind store in New York City's East Village that scours the world to find the most Original Vintage frames. The kind that stands out and surpasses the test of time. This landmark emporium, located at 335 East 9th Street, curates tiny treasures while reimagining and recreating history's most illustrious eyewear, producing stunning replicas of countless classics.
"Whether you #findyourfabulous in our East Village New York store or discover our designs in one of our independent eyewear partners, the last thing you'll ever be accused of is being unoriginal." - Bob Hillman, Owner, Fabulous Fanny's
Celebrating its Thirtieth Anniversary, Fabulous Fanny's narrative begins in the stalls of the Chelsea Flea Market circa 1993. The same place where Andy Warhol used to uncover vintage treasures.
For decades, Fanny’s has supplied inspiration for fashion houses and designers, both new and old. From its early days when the likes of Calvin Klein and Diane von Furstenberg used to venture to Chelsea, costume designers now flock to the store in search of frames that have popped up in numerous movies and television productions like Mad Men, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sex in the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spiderman Far From Home, American Horror Story, Russian Doll, Simply Halston and on Broadway in Hamilton, To Kill A Mockingbird, Moulin Rouge, Cabaret, and Company, amongst many others.
During its terrific thirty-year tricennial, Fabulous Fanny's has reimagined six unique frames that creatively captivate in honor of its pearl jubilee. Styles are available online and in the specialty retail shop. To see each shooting star up close, visit https://fabulousfannysnyc.com
NORMA Swarovski Crystals $270
Inspired by Marilyn Monroe - who made wearing glasses as sexy as anyone living before or after - Fabulous Fanny's has created two eyewear frames in her honor, the Norma and the Jeane. Starlets who seek to know "How To Marry A Millionaire" - start with these frames and let that story unfold. Available in Red, Champagne, Tokyo Tortoise, Yellow, Crystal, Black Marble, Black, Green, USA Tortoise, Salmon, and Bubble Gum.
OOPS! $215
Every now and then, Fabulous Fanny's strays from its classic vintage roots and let its designers play with traditional styles. When the brand noticed the frames famous '60s star Twiggy was wearing - a pair of round and square frames - they felt compelled to make their own version. Oops! is available in a rainbow of colors for those who love standing out from the crowd. Available in Black, Crystal, Dark Tortoise, and Blonde. Medium and Large sizes.
GREGORY $170
Inspired by one of America's finest actors, Fabulous Fanny's honors Gregory Peck's Atticus Finch with eyewear so fabulous, it's enough to kill a mockingbird. Available in nine noteworthy colors, including Red, Tokyo Tortoise, Yellow, Crystal, Black Marble, Black, Green, USA Tortoise, and Salmon.
AVA $195
A genuine siren of the silver screen, her beauty was unparalleled in Hollywood. Capture some of that heat in these glasses inspired by Ava Gardner’s classic cat eye style proving once and for all that girls who wear glasses can get passes. Perhaps, even three. Available in Rouge, Red, Black, and Green.
BURNS $170
Inspired by George Burns, one of the few comedians and entertainers whose career successfully spanned vaudeville, radio, film, and television, he is forever remembered for his large iconic round eyewear. Today, Fabulous Fanny's has updated Burns for those who believe anything but bold is boring while still maintaining the classic paddle temples. Available in Tokyo Tortoise, Crystal, Black Marble, USA Tortoise
LENNON $195
Inspired by John Lennon's love of round glasses, we made two styles in his honor - the John and the Lennon. While not everyone can rock round eyewear, Fabulous Fanny’s likes to imagine all the people wearing these timeless styles. Available in Black Marble, green, USA and Tokyo Tortoise all with Gold Metal trim.
Inspired By History's Most Famous Eyewear
Fabulous Fanny's has been fighting "unoriginality" for three decades. Heralded as the "Best Eyeglass Shop in NYC" by Gothamist, The Wall Street Journal, Thrillist, Glamour, and the New York Times, Fabulous Fanny's meticulously recreates the classic drawings from yesterday's master artisans, making the classics even better with modern colors and designs - using virgin stainless steel, titanium nose pads, and the world's finest acetates. Constructed from natural cotton fibers, we barrel-tumble and hand-polish all of their frames for an exceptional luster and feel.
PRESERVING ORIGINALITY SINCE 1993
30 Years Ago, Ken Finneran met Stan Blackmer. Fast friends, the men discovered they shared a passion for vintage eyewear from a bygone era when everything was built to last, and movie stars became legendary. Each gentleman had enviable vintage collections and decided to join together and sell their eyewear at New York's Chelsea Flea market. When their little booth became busy, and they couldn't handle demand, Ken and Stan opened a store in the East Village - the center of New York's counterculture - naming the store after Stan's pet macaw, Fanny.
As Fabulous Fanny's enters its third decade, optical industry legend and fellow vintage lover BOB HILLMAN (Founder, Pearle Vision & Eyelab) continues Stan and Ken's vision for a new generation looking to express originality in ways both old and new.
