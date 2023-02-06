Marketplace for local professionals (Listando) announces plan for expansion
Listando, an online marketplace platform for services such as gardening, home, event services and more, announces its expansion plans across Germany.
I started Listando with the goal of making it easy for people to find local professionals they need, when they need them”DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listando, an online marketplace platform for services such as gardening, home, event services and more, announces its expansion plans across Germany. Listando was founded by Marc Ibrahim, who survived one of the largest non-nuclear explosions to hit the capital city of Beirut, Lebanon, in August 2020. His mission with Listando is to connect customers with reliable and competent local professionals, making it easier than ever to find experts nearby.
"I started Listando with the goal of making it easy for people to find local professionals they need, when they need them," says Marc Ibrahim, founder of Listando. "We're excited to take that vision to the next level by expanding our platform across Germany, making it accessible to even more people."
First, let's take a brief look back 2.5 years:
On Aug. 4, 2020, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions hits the capital city of Beirut, killing more than 200 people and injuring more than 7,000 residents. "The city was destroyed: 300,000 people lost their homes, and our office was completely destroyed." says Marc Ibrahim. "We were lucky to survive. Since then, we decided it was time to leave Lebanon."
Why the founders chose Germany:
"We had German friends who always said that Germany needs a platform like ours. They said that people still ask their family, friends or neighbors for local professionals. After doing some market research, we decided to move to Germany to solve this problem. This is how Listando was born: a platform that matches clients with local professionals for many categories of services, such as: Home services, events, fitness, lessons, digital services and many others."
What exactly is Listando?
Listando is an online platform that connects customers with service providers in their area, making it easier for them to find the help they need for a variety of services. The platform is designed to help customers search and compare professionals with detailed profiles, ratings and reviews to help them make an informed decision.
"We have received a great response to our platform since launch and are excited to take it to the next level by making it available nationwide," said Ibrahim. "Our goal is to make it easy for people to find the service providers they need, regardless of what type of services they are looking for. For this reason, we are also expanding our range of categories - for example, we recently added the frequently requested service “Locksmith” as a category. We believe that by expanding our platform, we can help even more people find the experts they need."
One of Listando's main goals is to be as user-friendly and intuitive as possible. On optimizing Listando's usability, Marc Ibrahim says the following: "We strive to provide the best possible experience for our customers, which is why we regularly seek feedback from our users and use that feedback to try to adjust the user experience accordingly. My good friend and co-founder of Listando, Joseph Hajjar, takes care of everything that goes into usability and interface. I, on the other hand, focus on being able to provide as much added value as possible to both our users and the service providers who register on Listando."
According to Ibrahim, this added value lies especially in the aspect that service providers can improve their Google rankings through their free Listando account. "Google rankings are extremely important because most people who use search engines like Google look exclusively at the first page of search results after searching for something. That's why our focus is on improving Listando's search engine rankings, because not only we as a platform benefit from it, but also everyone who offers their services through our platform."
Listando is currently already available in numerous states and cities but is expected to be available throughout Germany in the coming months. The young company is currently working on partnerships with service providers across the country to enable customers in more remote regions to find well-rated service providers near them.
"We are confident that our platform will be a success across Germany," Ibrahim said. "We believe we can enable people across Germany to find and book service providers in the easiest way possible. We look forward to continuing to pursue this vision and seeing the impact our platform will have on communities across the country."
Customers can register for free at https://www.listando.de/ to find local professionals and compare profiles with prices and ratings.
