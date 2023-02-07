AxleHire to Host LinkedIn Event for eCommerce Brands, “Doorstep Delivery as a Brand Strategy”
Logistics Experts to Discuss Last-Mile Delivery as a Brand Loyalty StrategyBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, AxleHire today announced an upcoming LinkedIn Live (virtual) event scheduled for February 15, “Doorstep as a Brand Strategy.” This event will be moderated by Jeff Roster, co-host and producer of This week in Innovation and ThirdEye, and featured panelists from Quiet Platform, HelloFresh, Shippo, and AxleHire. E-commerce businesses and online retailers will benefit from attending this lively 30-minute discussion followed by a 15-min audience Q&A.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST
EVENT DESCRIPTION: With Amazon having set a high bar for most e-commerce brands and retailers to deliver a “Prime-Like” delivery experience, including fast and affordable shipping along with customer updates and ongoing communication, retailers realize they need to change their end-consumer delivery game. The standard “your package is en route” message from UPS, FedEx, and other traditional carriers without real-time updates isn’t cutting it any longer. If brands don’t pay attention to today’s consumer delivery needs, they will find them going elsewhere to companies that do a better job at providing a consistent, quality delivery experience. However, extending a consistent brand experience to the customers’ doorsteps is easier said than done.
This virtual LinkedIn event will discuss the following:
Unique ways to improve and speed up deliveries without adding shipping costs
What role has technology played in improving the delivery experience
The components of an improved overall delivery experience in the eyes of consumers
PARTICIPANTS:
Quiet Platforms—Michael Boyzuick, Head of Transportation - North America
HelloFresh—Matt Cicinelli, VP of Operations
Shippo—Pooja Daftary, VP Transportation
AxleHire—Adam Bryant, CEO
Moderator—Jeff Roster, Strategic Advisor, Third Eye Advisory, and Producer and Co-Host of This Week in Innovation Podcast
TO REGISTER: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:7027360337049919488/?sAtp=&sTrk=&sV=&showInviteConnections=false
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers.
For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.
