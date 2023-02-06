North America Portable Generator Market Segments, Industry Drivers, Growth Rate, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027
A portable generator is a gas and diesel-powered backup device that provide a temporary power supply for stand-alone applications.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “North America Portable Generator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on portable generator industry in North America. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The North America portable generator market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.27% during 2022-2027.
A portable generator is a versatile and powerful machine that provides an independent source of electricity during an emergency. It is widely used for a camping trip, a construction job, or a power outage at home. It is powered by various fuel sources, such as gasoline, diesel, propane, and solar energy, and can be used to power a range of appliances, tools, and industrial equipment. It is widely available in a variety of sizes and power output levels, allowing consumers to choose a generator that is appropriate for their particular needs. It is gaining widespread prominence, easy to transport and use and highly reliable and safe, making them ideal for several situations and locations for providing a reliable and secure source of electricity.
Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-portable-generator-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for energy majorly drives the market in North America. This can be supported by the rising utilization of energy across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. For instance, portable generators are increasingly being deployed in the construction industry for power tools, such as air hammers, compressors, drives, and drills. Along with this, the growing demand for reliable backup power due to blackouts is significantly supporting the market as portable generators provide a convenient and reliable power source. In addition, the widespread adoption of portable generators for outdoor power events, lighting, and small appliances is impacting the market favorably. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers offering devices with innovative features, including remote starts, automatic shutoffs, and safety structures, create a positive market outlook.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-portable-generator-market
North America Portable Generator Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, fuel type, application and power output.
Key Regions Analysed:
• United States
• Canada
Market by Fuel Type:
• Portable Diesel Generators
• Portable Gas Generators
• Others
Market by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Infrastructure
Market by Power Output:
• Less than 3 kW
• 3-10kW
• More than 10kW
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here