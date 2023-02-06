Hospitality IT Platform provider Redcat is coming to the UK to enhance the sectors hospitality tech stack

Redcat Hospitality platform for Fast Casual restaurants Launch event invite

Australian Hospitality technology platform Redcat will join Impact Data & Workforce.com, to recreate the technology stack that services fast-casual restaurants.

Bringing the hospitality technology stack that works for Australia’s most innovative fast-casual brands to the UK has been on the cards for some time” — Lawrence Pelletier, Director of Sales and Marketing at Redcat

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s just not cricket with more Aussies invading UK shores in 2023 and that doesn’t mean the Test Cricket Team!

In February, Australian Hospitality technology platform Redcat is coming to join automated customer retention experts Impact Data and time and attendance specialists Workforce.com, to recreate the technology stack that services some of Australia’s favourite brands.

Redcat is at the core with its hospitality IT platform that manages end-to-end EPOS, click & collect, QR code ordering, apps, loyalty, delivery aggregators, kitchen management and virtual brands from a single platform. Redcat then partners with other best-of-breed solutions like Workforce.com and Impact Data to provide the total solution fast casual brands are looking for.

‘Bringing the hospitality technology stack that works for Australia’s most innovative fast-casual brands to the UK has been on the cards for some time’ noted Lawrence Pelletier, Director of Sales and Marketing at Redcat. ‘We had watched with interest as our partners in Australia navigated the UK landscape and spent time researching and learning about the conditions over here. We felt that with the rise in online ordering, demand for virtual brands and increasing consumer expectations for omnichannel loyalty, the time was right to bring the dream team together in another market.’

Long-term locals Impact Data have been operating across the UK and Europe since 2008 and are welcoming the newcomers with open arms. ‘Our teams collaborate in Australia to support brands to drive more visits, more often, and to fully realise the value of their customer data and loyalty program. Our partnership provides clients with a hands-free customer retention program that allows even single sites or small operators to compete with the big brands. By analysing the data that the Redcat loyalty and ordering platform creates, we have shown we can increase a customer's likelihood to visit more than 10-fold with our behavioural-triggered email and SMS messages. It's exciting to be able to offer that to businesses here’ added Mark Tunstall, Head of UK Operations for Impact Data.

Adding to the mix is Workforce.com, a tool that allows their clients to roster and pay staff with confidence. Cutting their teeth in Australia’s complicated compliance regime has given them the experience to automate the UK’s complex leave requirements with a world-class platform that delivers a complete workforce management, onboarding and employee experience. Most importantly, it uses Redcat's point of sale data to give managers the tools to manage labour live on shift.

With over 10,000 clients globally, Workforce.com has specialised in hospitality businesses large and has over 7 years experience in the UK.

The team are coming together to showcase their partnership at an event at Lord’s Cricket Ground and would welcome interested parties to come along and learn more about how Australian hospitality technology is set to change the game for UK operators.

Come and meet the team at the launch