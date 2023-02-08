8 Million Brits Turn to CBD to Regulate and Balance Key Bodily Functions

CBD products fuelled by use of CBD by 8 million Brits annually, highlights the role of the endocannabinoid system in the body and the benefits of CBD isolate.

EAST HAM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2023

The multimillion £ market of CBD is fueled by many different CBD products which are used by an estimated 8 million Brits annually. CBD which is short for Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid produced by the hemp and cannabis plants. This phytocannabinoid along with others work with naturally produced cannabinoids known as endocannabinoids and the endogenous cannabinoid system to produce the effects offered by CBD products.Medical News Today states that "The endocannabinoid (ECS) system is a biological system in the body that helps regulate and balance key bodily functions." ( https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/endocannabinoid ) As CBD Oil King explains, "The Endocannabinoid System isn't something new, yet we still don't fully understand this vital part of human physiology. Research does show us that this is a critical part of every mammal on the planet.”Research surrounding the ECS has shown that it has a direct role in many functions of our anatomy. In a 2007 literature review researchers found that "The endocannabinoid system regulates not only the central and peripheral mechanisms of food intake but also lipids synthesis and turnover in the liver and adipose tissue as well as glucose metabolism in muscle cells." ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17369778/ ).Anecdotal reports as well as research suggests that CBD may play a role in other aspects such as reducing pain through anti-inflammatory properties, decreasing anxiety and depression, curbing the appetite, and even strengthening bones ( https://www.projectcbd.org/conditions-hub ).It is through receptors in the endocannabinoid system that CBD works to provide the effects produced from its utilization. These receptors are located throughout the body's organs and tissues including the skin. Because of this, CBD is also showing great results when utilized topically for various skin conditions. Seeing how these receptors are abundant throughout the body, there are many ways in which CBD can be utilized efficiently. Some of the most common CBD products being utilized on the market today include CBD gummies, CBD oil, CBD edibles, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, and one of the most versatile being CBD isolate. All of these products and more are available from consumer embraced and quality driven CBD brands such as Koi CBD, Harmony and Orange County CBD at CBD Oil King.CBD isolate is a CBD compound extracted from hemp that has been isolated from all other phytocannabinoids including CBN, CBG, and the psychoactive cannabinoid known as THC as well as other phytonutrients, terpenes, and plant compounds. CBD isolate is considered to be the purest form of CBD that consumers can obtain as all other compounds have been removed leaving behind 99.99% pure CBD. CBD isolate comes most commonly in the form of CBD crystals. This texture and consistency occurs after a long process of extraction, winterisation, filtration, decarboxylation, distillation, and last but not least crystallisation.CBD isolate is an extremely versatile product that can be utilized in a wide variety of manners depending on the consumers preference. This generally tasteless compound can be added easily to foods or beverages of choice making anything any food or beverage a CBD edible. CBD isolate can also be infused into various oils for ingestible or topical use. It can also be added to CBD hemp flower and smoked through the inhalation medium of the consumer's choice. These are just a few ways in which CBD isolate can be utilized. Because of its versatility, CBD isolate is utilized in the manufacturing of many of the CBD products on market today.It is believed that CBD offers a plethora of potential benefits including but not limited to relieving chronic pain and inflammation ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7023045/ ), reducing depression and anxiety ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7699613/ ), offsetting nausea ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7699613/ ) and even preventing seizures among other aspects. With this in mind it is easy to see how products such as CBD isolate are in such high demand. CBD isolate also comes in the form of a CPD powder which is simply crushed CBD isolate crystals. CBD Oil King explains that CBD crystals are "used to create sweet treats like gummies and chocolates. It can also be added carrier oil such as avocado oil, MCT coconut oil, or hemp seed oil to make CBD oil." By crushing the CBD isolate crystals into a fine powder, it becomes more versatile.Visit the CBD oil King website to learn more regarding the answer to the question what is CBD isolate? This compound has fuelled a burgeoning industry that is expected to be worth £1B by 2025. Products driving a market to this level don't do so without offering benefits to consumers. CBD Oil King reports that some of the potential benefits of CBD include helping with anxiety, depression, helping with symptoms of PTSD, reducing and helping with opioid addiction, and relieving chronic pain.While the World Health Organization (WHO) considers CBD to be a generally safe substance, there have been minimal reports of a few common side effects that may be encountered with CBD consumption ( https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/controlled-substances/whocbdreportmay2018-2.pdf ). These include fatigue, nausea, changes in weight and appetite, and in some cases diarrhoea.