Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,643 in the last 365 days.

REVOLUTIONARY GREEN TECHNOLOGY OUTPERFORMS EXISTING SOLUTIONS AT A FRACTION OF THE COST

Improved Energy - Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia

A cheaper, highly efficient, and scalable green energy solution producing green electricity, hydrogen and ammonia more quickly and cost-effectively than ever

My overall sense is this is a significantly lower cost system to manufacture and install than anything comparable. I realise that's exactly the point, but the extent is extraordinary and game-changing”
— David Stanley: Former CEO of The Penspen Group
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based start-up company Improved Energy has developed a modular, highly efficient and scalable system that produces green electricity, hydrogen, and ammonia five times cheaper, four times more efficiently, and is deployed ten times faster, with a 100% capacity factor - and at half the operational and maintenance costs of traditional renewable solutions.

The system, which uses solar concentrators, steam turbines and molten salt energy storage, can also produce desalinated water at 30% of the current wholesale cost using just green energy.

With several patents pending, the company is now seeking 'Series A' funding to build a new 10MW working field, with room to expand to a multi-gigawatt facility, to demonstrate the capability of this revolutionary technology.

John Clelland, CEO of Improved Energy, said: "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only addresses the urgent need for clean energy, but also does so in a cost-effective and sustainable way. We are confident that it will be a major player in the transition to a green future. As soon as the finance is in place, we will be able to show its potential to revolutionise the renewable energy industry and help combat the global climate crisis. I urge anyone looking to invest in new green technologies to visit our website and get in contact.”

About Improved Energy

Improved Energy is a UK-based start-up company specializing in high-performance renewable technologies. Our mission is to provide cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient solutions to the global energy crisis.

For more information, please visit our website at https://improved.energy/ or contact us at contact@improved.energy.

John Clelland
Improved Energy Ltd
+44 7788 145419
email us here

You just read:

REVOLUTIONARY GREEN TECHNOLOGY OUTPERFORMS EXISTING SOLUTIONS AT A FRACTION OF THE COST

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.