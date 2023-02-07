REVOLUTIONARY GREEN TECHNOLOGY OUTPERFORMS EXISTING SOLUTIONS AT A FRACTION OF THE COST
A cheaper, highly efficient, and scalable green energy solution producing green electricity, hydrogen and ammonia more quickly and cost-effectively than ever
My overall sense is this is a significantly lower cost system to manufacture and install than anything comparable. I realise that's exactly the point, but the extent is extraordinary and game-changing”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based start-up company Improved Energy has developed a modular, highly efficient and scalable system that produces green electricity, hydrogen, and ammonia five times cheaper, four times more efficiently, and is deployed ten times faster, with a 100% capacity factor - and at half the operational and maintenance costs of traditional renewable solutions.
— David Stanley: Former CEO of The Penspen Group
The system, which uses solar concentrators, steam turbines and molten salt energy storage, can also produce desalinated water at 30% of the current wholesale cost using just green energy.
With several patents pending, the company is now seeking 'Series A' funding to build a new 10MW working field, with room to expand to a multi-gigawatt facility, to demonstrate the capability of this revolutionary technology.
John Clelland, CEO of Improved Energy, said: "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only addresses the urgent need for clean energy, but also does so in a cost-effective and sustainable way. We are confident that it will be a major player in the transition to a green future. As soon as the finance is in place, we will be able to show its potential to revolutionise the renewable energy industry and help combat the global climate crisis. I urge anyone looking to invest in new green technologies to visit our website and get in contact.”
About Improved Energy
Improved Energy is a UK-based start-up company specializing in high-performance renewable technologies. Our mission is to provide cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient solutions to the global energy crisis.
