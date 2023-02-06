Non-dairy Yogurt Market size is forecast to $8.22 Billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Fluctuating prices of ingredients used in the formulation of non-dairy yogurts is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Non-dairy Yogurt Market size is estimated to reach $8.22 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Non – dairy Yogurt are usually semi-solid food prepared from plant based sources like coconut, cashew and almonds. Non-dairy yogurt are said to have numerous health benefits which includes; weight loss, decrease in inflammation and improvement in metabolic rate. Growing demand for plant-based yogurts, increase in the investment by the major companies, rise in the standard of living, growing incidences of lactose intolerance and lactose sensitivity, and increase in the awareness about the health benefits of dairy-free yogurts among the customers are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market for the forecast period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Non-dairy-Yogurt-Market-Research-513940

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on Non-dairy Yogurt Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Non-dairy Yogurt Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for non-dairy flavoured yogurts.

2. The gaining popularity of plant-based yogurts is driving the segment of soy-based yogurts.

3. Fluctuating prices of ingredients used in the formulation of non-dairy yogurts is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Non-dairy Yogurt Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Non-dairy Yogurt Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513940

Segmental Analysis:

Non-dairy Yogurt Market Segment Analysis - By Source : The Non-dairy Yogurt Market based on the Source can be further segmented into Soya, Coconut, Cashew, and Others.

Non-dairy Yogurt Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Non-dairy Yogurt Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Non-dairy Yogurt Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Non-dairy Yogurt Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Non-dairy Yogurt Products Industry are -

1. Hain Celestial Group Inc,

2. Danone SA

3. Nestle SA,

4. Chobani LLC

5. Valio Ltd,

Click on the following link to buy Non-dairy Yogurt Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513940

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Organic Yogurt Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Organic-Yogurt-Market-Research-511131

B. Yogurt Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18318/yogurt-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062