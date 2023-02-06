NAC Semi adds Intelligent Memory to its Distribution Portfolio
Unlike some memory manufacturers that focus on volume commodity markets, Intelligent Memory tailors its product offering towards the needs of the industrial customers.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed NAC Semi as its new distribution partner in the United States, marking another important milestone in IM’s growth strategy to build a strong network of distributors and representative firms in the United States.
“Memory components might not be the most vital component in an electronics design, but virtually none of our customer’s designs can do without it,” said James Charlton, Director of Product Marketing at NAC Semi. “Unlike some memory manufacturers that focus on volume commodity markets, Intelligent Memory tailors its product offering towards the needs of the industrial customers that require many different memory components, but only in small quantities which makes IM the ideal fit for our customers.”
Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory products for industrial applications. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. All memory products are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations, making IM’s portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.
“NAC Semi has a unique approach in the market, bridging the gap between catalog houses and large fulfillment distributors with its services and solutions,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “With our portfolio of reliable legacy memory solutions tailored specifically to the needs of industrial customers, we help NACS Semi address the needs of many of its customers without costly and time-consuming re-designs and qualifications.”
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
About NAC Semi:
NAC Semi (NAC Group, Inc.) is a global electronic component design services & distribution company. NAC bridges the gap between the catalog houses and large fulfillment distributors. Our diverse linecard supports the design needs of customers in specific market segments including Power, Mil-Aero, Hi-Temp Industrial, Networking/Wireless, Electric Vehicles, & Traction. NAC specializes in solutions selling and demand creation distribution services, building mutually beneficial partnerships with customers and suppliers. For more information visit: www.nacsemi.com
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
ortrud.wenzel@intelligentmemory.com