Nutritional Premixes Market size is forecast to reach $2,849.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

The requirement for nutrient-dense foods among consumers and the rising case of malnutrition are two factors driving the growth of the Nutritional Premixes.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nutritional Premixes Market is estimated to reach $2,849.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. A Nutritional Premix is a specially formulated commercial mixture in which each nutrient component has been precisely proportioned and blended into a premix. Nutritional components like vitamins, minerals, nucleotides, amino acids and others are included in premixes for fortification. The main purpose of nutritional premixes is to increase the nutritious value of end products. In the food and beverage industry, nutritional premixes are progressively becoming one of the most significant ingredients. In addition to food and drinks, nutritional premixes have been widely used in a range of other applications, including animal feed, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and others. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare costs have led to an increase in the usage of dietary supplements, which has raised the demand for Nutritional Premixes.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on Nutritional Premixes Market highlights the following areas -

1. ncreased healthcare costs, rising life expectancy and the desire of older people for a higher quality of life in their later years are the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

3. The market for Nutritional Premixes is experiencing increased demand due to two additional key factors: rising food fortification and infant feeding products.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Nutritional Premixes Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Nutritional Premixes Market Segment Analysis – by Form : Based on Form, the Nutritional Premixes Market is further segmented into Powder and Liquid. The Powder segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021.

Nutritional Premixes Market Segment Analysis – by Type : Based on Type, the Nutritional Premixes Market is further segmented into Vitamins, Minerals, Nucleotides, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Fibres and Others.

Nutritional Premixes Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Based on Geography, the North America Nutritional Premixes Market accounted for 36% of the revenue share in 2021. It was due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the high demand for nutrition-rich food products in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Nutritional Premixes Industry are -

1. Barentz International

2. Cargill Corporation

3. Glanbia PLC

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. Prinova Group LLC

