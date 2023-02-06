Aquaculture Additives Market size is forecast to reach $13.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Aquaculture Additives Market size is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Aquaculture is a process of breeding fish, aquatic plants, algae, molluscs, trout, and salmon among others. Aquaculture additives act as an extra nutrients for aquatic animals that helps in protecting them from infections, boosting their levels of immunity, and maintaining the overall health of the aquatic animals. Increasing knowledge regarding the advantages of adequate nutrition to fish among the fish breeders, increasing reduction in the cardiovascular diseases, and increasing improvement in cognitive development in children is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing advancements in the nutrition technology of amino acid and increasing demand for fish protein as a supplements is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Aquaculture Additives Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on Aquaculture Additives Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Aquaculture Additives Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for clean label organic ingredients and increasing health awareness among the consumers. The Aquaculture Additives Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Aquaculture Additives Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Aquaculture Additives Market report.

4. Lack of awareness regarding the proper use of additives among farmers and fluctuating costs of raw materials is poised to create the hurdles for the Aquaculture Additives Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Aquaculture Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Amino Acids held the largest share in the Aquaculture Additives Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Aquaculture Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Applications : Molluscs held the largest share in the Aquaculture Additives Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Aquaculture Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Aquaculture Additives Market with a major share of 34.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of aquaculture additives, and increasing\

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players inAquaculture Additives Industry are -

1. Alltech Inc

2. Neovia

3. Novus International Inc.

4. Biomar, Aller Aqua,

5. Biomin Holding GmbH

