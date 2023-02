Lactose Free Dairy Products Market size is forecast to reach$18.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the adoption of hazelnut milk among young consumers is driving the Milk segment. However, the undesirable taste of lactose-free dairy.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lactose Free Dairy Products Market size is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Lactose is a disaccharide sugar that is present naturally in milk and also found in dairy products made from milk derivates. Lactose-free dairy products are increasingly being consumed across the world owing to the growing demand for low-calorie dairy products and an increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers. Moreover, the young population is increasingly consuming hazelnut milk products as they are naturally gluten and lactose-free. The rise in the adoption of lactose-free carob bars, increase in the awareness about the health benefits of lactose-free soya yoghurts, and the growing investment by the key players to develop lactose-free dairy products with innovative flavors are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19633/lactose-free-dairy-products-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on Lactose Free Dairy Products Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Lactose Free Dairy Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the demand for lactose-free carob bars.

2. The increase in the adoption of hazelnut milk among young consumers is driving the Milk segment. However, the undesirable taste of lactose-free dairy products is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19633

Segmental Analysis:

Lactose Free Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type : The Lactose Free Dairy Products Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Milk, Ice-Cream, Yoghurt, Processed Milk Products, and Others.

Lactose Free Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Lactose Free Dairy Products Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Lactose Free Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : North America held the largest share with 27% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the demand for lactose-free carob bars and an increase in the adoption of low-calorie products among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players inLactose Free Dairy Products Industry are -

1. Green Valley Creamery

2.Valio International

3. The Danone Company Inc,

4. Saputo Dairy Products

5. Cabot Creamery Cooperative

Click on the following link to buy the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19633

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Lactose Free Food Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7456/lactose-free-food-market.html

B. Dairy Products Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18309/dairy-products-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062