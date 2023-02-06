Nanotechnology Drug Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2028

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising chronic diseases across the world are expected to surge the demand for the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size is estimated to reach $141.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The rising chronic diseases across the world are expected to surge the demand for the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market. Nanomedicine and nano drug delivery frameworks are a moderately new yet quickly surging science where materials in the nanoscale range are utilized to act as methods for analytic instruments or to convey therapeutic agents to specifically designated destinations in a controlled way. Nanotechnology offers various benefits in treating ongoing human sicknesses by site-specific and target-arranged delivery of exact drugs. Recently, there are various exceptional applications of nanomedicine (chemotherapeutic agents, biological agents’ specialists, immunotherapeutic agents, and so on) in the treatment of different infections.

Key Takeaways

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to a robust medical infrastructure supported by excellent insurance coverage across the geographies and a higher tendency of the population to seek medical attention which increases the use cases of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery.

2. A growing geriatric population supported by the rising research on the subject along with a heavy rise in investment to modernize the world healthcare infrastructure are some of the recognized drivers of the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats would be provided in the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market based on technology can be further segmented into Nanocrystals, Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Micelles, Nanotubes, and Others. The nanoparticles segment held a dominant market share in 2022. The industry is surging with momentum because of the growing investments in drug research in developing countries of the world. However, the Nanotubes segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing area, with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to the soaring use of botulinum toxins in children since it eases the pain faster.

2. The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market based on applications can be further segmented into Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Anti-infective, and Others. Oncology dominated the market in 2022. According to the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer cases and deaths in 2021 were 1.9 million and 608,570, respectively. Provocative pathways Nanoparticles (NPs) are a kind of medicine transporter that is normally under 100 nm in size and can target growth areas while limiting off-target impacts.

3. The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share in 2022 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 38% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. The North American region is spending capital on research and development of novel technologies such as Nanotechnology. Countries such as the U.S. launched plenty of initiatives to utilize the technology on larger commercial scales.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Industry are -

1. Taiwan Liposome Company

2. NanOlogy LLC

3. Nanobiotix

4. Aquanova AG

5. NanoCarrier Co Ltd

